“The ultimate ignorance is the rejection of something you know nothing about, yet refuse to investigate.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer
———
Having lost a wife to dementia, this writer took interest in a column in the Press and Dakotan recently by a medical doctor who spoke of the difficulties families experience when their family members suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. But no real help was offered. Been there, learned that.
My independent, strong-willed wife, about 2008, drove herself to Sioux Falls to visit a physician. I found out later that this doctor told her that she showed signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s. But then he let her drive back to Yankton. Swell guy.
We later, in 2009, visited with a psychiatrist both of us knew from our professional lives. I knew the doctor when he had served as the medical officer at the Human Services Center and my wife, Kathy, a social worker, had cared for his mother when the elderly woman was a patient in a neighboring nursing home. In this initial diagnosis visit, I learned my wife could no longer tell time.
His only hope was, of course, toxic medication which cost me more than my wife’s social security check each month. Fortunately, a visit with a friend about Pharmaceutical Plan D through the Share office at The Center provided the name of a local pharmacy that wanted the business and sold us the drugs for less than $500 a month.
The previous druggist asked me why I changed providers. I told her “$600 cheaper a month.” She said she would do some checking. I received no call.
On a subsequent visit, the psychiatrist made a snide comment about the Plan D program and I quickly schooled him. I said if I was making $200,000 a year, I would not care what the drugs cost because I would need a write-off on my taxes anyway. But since I was not making enough on Social Security to need a tax deduction, the Plan D was a gift. No more comments about Plan D to us.
The expensive drugs did nothing but cost me money.
We celebrated our 40th anniversary on Sept. 18, 2011, with a party and dance at Yankton Elks Lodge. Kathy could not make her feet move to dance. It just did not compute. On Sunday of Thanksgiving week 2011, I opened the car door for my wife to get out of the car at church. She just looked at me. She could not make her legs move. I turned her legs toward the door and helped her to her feet and we walked into church. I said to myself, “Now I buy a wheelchair tomorrow.”
That night, my brother Dan called me to offer information about a new product. I watched the video, called back and said that I wanted it. On Dec. 6, 2011, we began taking a non-toxic, plant-based pill composed of ayurvedic medicinals that have been used for hundreds of years, some thousands of years. Kathy and I danced New Year’s Eve. Not much, but she could move her feet.
This product has been proven in labs to activate what science calls Nrf2, and now Nrf1, which essentially promotes survival genes and enzymes within the body to remove one million bits of oxidative stress from the body every second, every minute, every hour when that single pill is ingested daily by the body.
That system to remove oxidative stress works well when we are young but as the body ages, we need the extra help.
My wife walked into the nursing home March 16, 2016, and did not need a walker until about a year later. She died in the nursing home May 28, 2019. No, the nutritional product did not save her life. Kathy had undergone several major surgeries and had been prescribed many, many drugs. In 2000, I counted 16 pharmaceuticals that had been prescribed to her by physicians. Through advice of the physician in Sioux Falls, all but four were discarded as unnecessary.
Readers may/should do their own homework as I have done for the past nine years. Go to the website pubmed.gov and in the search bar type “oxidative stress” and find there are currently 242,217 peer-reviewed medical studies on that topic alone. Then seek “oxidative stress and Alzheimer’s” and find 9,277 peer-reviewed studies. Briefly, .... “oxidative stress has been recognized as a contributing factor in aging and in the progression of multiple neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s.
Or turn to Wikipedia, seek “oxidative stress and Alzheimer’s.” The information is there. But there are a great many folks suffering with autoimmune diseases. There are more than 80 of them. Turn to pubmed.gov, seek oxidative stress and the problem of your choice. You may very well begin to learn, as I did, the underlying factor is that reducing oxidative stress within the body can do one a world of good. People all over the world, including a few medical doctors, veterinarians and quite a few chiropractors, are discovering this information.
“Natural forces within us are the true healers of disease.” — Hippocrates
———
Readers may contact the author at jimvanosdel@hotmail.com or 605-760-4146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.