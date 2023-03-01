Thank you to everyone participating in the Legislative Coffee in Vermillion last week. As I said during the event, not all districts have a forum like ours, especially including the live streaming, making it possible for so many to participate; we consider ourselves very fortunate. The Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company provides an excellent service in putting together this forum. Also, thank you to the City of Vermillion for letting us use City Hall, a great location. I appreciate this opportunity to meet with folks during the session.

We have two very full weeks left of the session. There is a lot of activity, and I anticipate several long days as we work to finish our business. During last week’s forum, the question was asked whether our 38-day legislative session was long enough to complete the work. One of the best things about South Dakota’s government is our “citizen-legislature,” which means we only serve in Pierre for a short time and can live our lives among our friends and neighbors.

