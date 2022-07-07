A lot of things flew across our weather radar earlier this week, including a word that is becoming far too familiar to us.
That would be “derecho,” which the National Weather Service (NWS) defines as a “widespread, long-lived windstorm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.” This used to be a foreign word to us in more ways than one: It’s Spanish for “straight ahead,” and although it’s not new meteorological terminology (it was coined by a University of Iowa professor in the 1880s), it’s a word most of us had probably never encountered until about two years ago.
I first heard it following the epic derecho that roared across Iowa in August 2020. (The unorganized system literally moved over the Yankton area — the NWS recorded 250 lightning flashes over Yankton County in a five-minute span — before growing into a monster as it headed east). It caused catastrophic destruction and was blamed for at least four deaths.
We saw it again as part of a storm complex last December that spawned a tornado in Minnesota, of all places, a week before Christmas. (It was Minnesota’s first December tornado on record.) Overall, there were 120 confirmed tornadoes from Kansas through Wisconsin and at least five fatalities.
Then, of course, there was the dark, snarling May dust storm that led to a disaster declaration for portions of eastern South Dakota that was approved just last week. It was blamed for another five deaths.
On Tuesday, the NWS even used “derecho” in a forecast discussion prior to the storm’s arrival, and in the postmortem the next day, the event officially earned the label.
According to a weather graphic I saw, this region averages about one derecho-type event every two years. Enduring four in two years is unusual, to say the least.
So, is this a sign of climate change? We’re asking ourselves that more often these days as we confront an increasingly turbulent maelstrom of extreme weather events.
And there’s another handy word, “extreme,” which has a lot of applications in this discussion.
For instance, less than a week after the May derecho, one of South Dakota’s congressional members made a speech in Washington slamming the Democrats’ “extreme” climate agenda. (He may also have thrown “radical” and “far left” into the verbal mix because that’s what everything has been reduced to anymore.) This rhetoric struck me as oddly tone deaf given what this region had just endured.
But, in defense of the lawmaker, having brushes with four derechos in less than two years suggests that maybe it’s NOT all that extreme anymore.
Frankly, we’re seeing come to pass the warnings that climate change scientists have been issuing for years. There’s an increasing number of extreme weather events — which, in turn, spawn extreme weather reactions elsewhere — that’s putting more lives and more property at risk.
In 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published an assessment of what climate change could look like in South Dakota. It foresaw hotter summers and longer growing seasons. Also, rainstorms could become more intense, and that could lead to greater rain amounts in non-drought years.
In 2019, we saw two memorable examples of what such rainstorms could look like, with a bomb cyclone in March and a massive rain event near Mitchell in September that brought record flooding to the lower James River. Those outbursts added two more disaster declarations to our ledger.
This year has produced other kinds of weather extremes, and that’s not even counting the current drought conditions.
There’s been the wind, which has been relentlessly strong this spring and summer. While the May derecho produced winds of more than 80 miles per hour, we’ve seen daily gusts approach 40-50 mph with tiring regularity.
And then there’s the heat. It’s been excessive at times, though that’s not unusual in the summer, especially in a drought. However, it’s the warmer nighttime temperatures that are more concerning. Lately, there has been a lot of severe weather cropping up in the overnight hours. A few weeks ago, Yankton County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt mentioned in a Press & Dakotan story that storm threats used to fade away at sundown as the atmosphere cooled, but now, we’re seeing more late-night storms. In the last 10 days, there have been at least two nights in which thunderstorm watches were issued at about 1 a.m. when few people heard them. That’s a worrisome trend that could eventually lead to life-endangering situations while we are lost in sleep. (Incidentally, the aforementioned lightning outbreak over Yankton County ahead of the 2020 Iowa derecho occurred just before midnight.)
Against this backdrop, the U.S. Supreme Court last week issued a decision that reined in the EPA’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants. In our climate change battle, that’s not a step in the right direction. With the decision, Justice Elena Kagan wrote in dissent, the “Court (has appointed) itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decision-maker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening.”
Well, perhaps she’s just being an extremist ...
Weather extremes are becoming the dangerous norm. And yet, the “extreme” or “radical” approach, it seems, is to try to do something about it before it’s too late.
Alas, it appears easier and politically more convenient to err on the side of climate catastrophe and shove it all off on future generations than to implement solutions now.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.