The Yankton City Commission’s decision Monday to not extend the municipal mask mandate enacted last December may have caught many residents by surprise.
Nevertheless, the decision — or, technically, lack of decision — really doesn’t change anything in terms of the practicality or effectiveness of wearing masks to deal with COVID-19. Instead, it might be seen more as a statement on the moment and the changing times of the pandemic.
The current mask measure is scheduled to expire on March 1, and on the advice of the city’s Health Board, city commissioners on Monday did not take any action to renew it.
According to Yankton City Manager Amy Leon, the health board made the recommendation based on the improving situation in Yankton. The number of new cases has dropped dramatically, active cases have settled into the mid 30s and hospitalizations have slowed, with only four hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 recorded this month. Back in December when the state was coming off a grim mid-autumn spike, Yankton’s numbers remained stubbornly high even as cases across South Dakota and in surrounding counties were starting to decline. So the mask mandate seems to have had at least some impact on local trends.
However, Leon admitted that of the three criteria set out for sunsetting the mask ordinance — a vaccination rate of 50%, active cases below 25 for three consecutive weeks and COVID-19 hospitalizations at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital at three people or less for three consecutive weeks — the city is currently meeting only one (hospitalizations).
But the arrival of COVID vaccines just before Christmas introduced some new thinking into the process.
There were no vaccines available when the mandate was instituted. Today, South Dakota has done extremely well with vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 18% of state residents had received at least one dose and more than 9% had completed the two-dose regimen.)
Meanwhile, production is ramping up for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to come online in the next few weeks to further bolster the nation’s supply. Bloomberg News reported last week about the prospect of a “vaccine surge” in the coming weeks and months, with the national vaccination capacity projected to rise from the current 1.6 million doses administered per day to nearly 4.5 shots (or “jabs,” as the British press calls them) a day by early summer.
Thus, we are trending in the right direction, which was enough to convince the Yankton’s health board to let the mask mandate lapse.
The decision also faced a reality that we had alluded to previously about a proposed educational effort to encourage mask usage. As Leon pointed out Monday, people who are going to wear masks are going to do that, and those who won’t probably aren’t going to change their ways. Even without the mandate renewal, those habits aren’t likely to change on either side.
But the health board did offer a word of advice in making its recommendation, strongly urging citizens to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, utilize good hygiene habits and keep their guard up. After all, those things are probably big reasons WHY things are improving.
So, while we’re tempted to wonder why we should mess with a mask mandate that appears to be working, we also understand the reasoning for letting the ordinance lapse at this point. (However, it was made clear Monday that it could be reinstated fairly quickly if the situation changes.) We can all be cautiously optimistic, but that caution must remain front and center in our thinking.
We have not won this fight yet, but we are heading in that direction.
