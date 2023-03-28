Among the vetoes by Gov. Kristi Noem that were upheld during Monday’s final day of the South Dakota legislative session, perhaps that most perplexing was the veto of House Bill 1209, which would have allowed for the increase of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in industrial hemp during the production process to 5%.
The current state law allows for 1% THC for hemp considered “product in process.” This includes hemp that is being transported during processing.
The proposed law, which was approved by lawmakers during the session, would NOT have allowed for elevated THC levels in the final retail product.
But that’s not how the situation was portrayed in Noem’s veto.
“If (HB 1209) were to become law, South Dakota would allow hemp products and crops to contain over 16 times more THC than is currently allowed at the federal level,” she said. The federal level is 0.3%
She added that allowing such levels would defy “the clearly expressed will of the people” who voted down recreational marijuana last November. Noem’s use of that reference surely is a rich irony in regard to the history of this issue and the governor’s attempts to hamstring hemp and recreational marijuana legalization during her first term. (The only reason there was a vote last November is because the 2020 vote in favor of recreational cannabis was challenged in the courts at the governor’s behest.)
Enough lawmakers apparently bought into the reasoning. “(HB 1209 is) a back door to getting high,” said Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, as reported by South Dakota Searchlight.
Meanwhile, Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, the prime House sponsor of HB 1209, called Noem’s reasoning “an absolute lie,” adding, “The only time we’re allowing it above 0.3% is processor to processor. Crops are still under 0.3%, biomass is still under 0.3% and end products are still under 0.3%.”
According to the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association (SDIHA), the new law was sought because there is usually a spike in THC during the production process.
“This is an intermediate product, not a product ready for consumer use,” the SDIHA noted last week in a response to the veto. “The safeguards for this intermediate step in the processing are in place. Travel documentation and the proposed labeling requirements add to the guardrails. The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, who oversees the hemp program, and law enforcement have all the tools necessary if a problem arises.”
The intermediate THC hike was sought because South Dakota, which has seen a boom in hemp crop production — it is already the No. 2 state in the country in terms of hemp growing — still lags in processing and manufacturing. HB 1209 was seen as a way to boost that aspect of the industry.
“We are committed to promoting the industry in its entirety, not just certain segments of it, with commonsense modifications to state statute, (of) which HB 1209 is one,” the SDIHA said. “The bill eases regulation on the manufacturing of consumer products but does not change the allowable level for THC of the crop in the field nor the products on the retail shelf.”
Thus, the defeat of HB 1209 is a setback for the state’s hemp industry, not a triumph over the spread of recreational marijuana.
This measure will likely return in the 2024 legislative session. Hopefully, lawmakers will have a better understanding of what this issue is all about by then.
