Among the vetoes by Gov. Kristi Noem that were upheld during Monday’s final day of the South Dakota legislative session, perhaps that most perplexing was the veto of House Bill 1209, which would have allowed for the increase of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in industrial hemp during the production process to 5%.

The current state law allows for 1% THC for hemp considered “product in process.” This includes hemp that is being transported during processing.

