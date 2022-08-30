The Joint Appropriations Committee met all day in Pierre last Wednesday.
• The first item on the agenda was review/explanation of the new DOT Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (IIJA Bill) Grant Programs. There are three components to the bill.
The Carbon Reduction Program will glean $44.5 million over five years. General guidance for the program: anything that reduces transportation emissions, and the state may transfer up to 50% of the funds to other programs including national highway performance, surface transportation block grant, highway safety improvement, congestion mitigation and air quality improvement and national highway freight program. Projects discussed with DOT included replace street lighting and traffic control devises with energy-efficient alternative, and construction, planning and design of on-road and off-road facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized forms of transportation.
The Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure will be $50.5 million over four years with an 80% federal and 20% state match. There was much discussion about this program. The state had to submit a plan for beginning charging stations by Aug. 1, 2022. There will be no state charging stations, but some private stations have come into play on the west end of the state and a few in the Sioux Falls area. The plan for the state to engage in the charging stations is for 2024. Currently, they are reviewing what other states are doing. Their initial thoughts are the state will not be the owners of the charging stations but will work with the private sector to install. There were many questions about the time for charging, locations, access, emergency response, etc. The state was suggesting that the 20% match would come from the private investor and the federal dollars thru the state to establish the stations. All maintenance and revenues for the charging stations would go to the private owner of the station. Keep in mind we’re just planning and exploring what the best practices will be to implement in South Dakota.
The last grant is (PROTECT) Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation. This also is $55 million over five years. General guidance is increasing the size or number of drainage structures. Final guidance is still pending. Options may be improve drainage and incorporate bioswales or retention ponds to improve stormwater runoff.
• Human Services presented an update on their progress on developing a new methodology of reimbursement for Community Service Providers. In Yankton this new reimbursement would impact the ABS program. The formal process of rate review resulted from SB 147 passed in 2017 of which I was a cosponsor.
The methodology update includes recognizing costs that are efficient, economic, quality care oriented and statistically sound and auditable. They must follow federal guidelines and do not mandate funding amount. They include direct-care costs which include direct and supervising direct care and indirect costs of administrative, personnel programs Support Care and NonPersonnel Program support costs. The process was started in June 2021 and will be submitted to CMS for approved by July 2022 and implement by July 2023.
The industry has some major concerns with the methodology recognizing major costs that are associated with high need recipients and transportation costs associate with serving their clients. There are also the concerns for add ons for high need clients. At conclusion of the process the DHS will recommend the rate increase to the Legislature. The increase will be based on the percentage of total costs that have been identified in the methodology review. The work group will continue over the remainder of this year.
• The Secretary of Corrections provided the background for the dollars that are being used to provide the correctional officers increase at this time. The dollars are coming from money that is not being used in their current budget due to vacant positions. Therefore, the agency is not using dollars that were not appropriated in this last session.
The focus of discussion was on the current vacancy rate and the impact on correctional officers remaining on staff. Compensation was not competitive with law enforcement in the state surrounding communities that have correctional facilities and surrounding states are offering higher starting salaries.
The new secretary has been focused on safety for our staff at the correctional facilities with a high vacancy rate. She has been meeting with staff to discuss options to address short term and long-term needs. There also was public input by individuals working in corrections and speaking on behalf of some staff. They indicated that the compensation was a necessity and perceived the new direction being offered by the Secretary was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, time is of the essence. The interim summer study on prison construction will be part of the long-term solution.
• An update was provided on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expenditures. The State Fiscal Recovery Funds (SFRF) total federal funds appropriated over the next three years is $869,847,722 with $2,921,289 expended to date. All dollars must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The Capital Projects Fund (CPF) funds appropriated is $112,865,000 with no dollars expended to date.
• The Broad Band discussion was an overview of what has been expended over the last three years and coverage. The state has expended $28 million, federal $68 million and private investment of $107 million. Maps were displayed of current cover ages. Though there has been an increase in coverage northeast Yankton County and some areas in the southeast continue to be underserved. When question was raised, what department is doing to get coverage for not only those areas but others in the state the response was its up to the providers into those areas to get engaged. Will continue to push for coverage in those areas.
• Finally, the interim AG presented an update on the filling of new positions that were approved during the last session. Positions include Consumer Protection Attorney — 1, ICA Agencts — 2, Forensic Scientist — 1, ICAL Attorney — 1, Drug Agents — 5, General Crime Analyst — 2, Human Trafficking Coordinator — 1 and MMIP Coordinator — 2. He indicated that they had many more applicants for the positions than they have had over the last 3 years. He is finding qualified applicants and is positive about filling all the positions. He had 2 of the positions already filled.
There continues to be a need to review all state employee compensation. Recognize that the changes in compensation made last week for DOC and Public Safety is priority. However, with our own HSC facing staffing shortages, safety issues, access to services, these employees as well as patients are experiencing some of the same concerns and need to be on a priority listing.
The Joint Appropriations Committee continues to address budget requests and follow up with the actions of agencies in using those dollars and the accountability to the taxpayers. This week, I’m in Pierre for the Prison Construction Interim Study, which I sponsored.
If you have concerns or comments, please contact Jean.Hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 660-5619.
