While COVID-19 is cause for concern for today’s teachers, Yankton’s first female teacher also had her problems while conducting school classes in 1862 while families sought refuge in Fort Yankton.
A.L. Van Osdel, our great-grandfather, published “The Monthly Historian” from his home in Mission Hill for several years. His May 1913 issue was dedicated to his step-mother, Mrs. Abram (Anna E.) Van Osdel. “To illustrate the exciting and dangerous times in Dakota Territory during the uprising of the Sioux Indians and massacre of white settlers along the western frontier of Minnesota and Dakota in 1862-3, we submit the following entries written by our brave and talented step-mother as taken from an old diary when she taught school in a log cabin in the village of Yankton and slept within the protecting lines of a fortified enclosure.
“July 13, 1862: Arrived at Yankton (and) are well pleased with the location.” (History shows Fort Yankton extended from Cedar to Linn Street and from Fourth to Second Streets. Stone markers on the south side of Third Street, to the north of the Yankton County Government Center, explain the site and names of officers of the militia guarding the Fort, including the name of our Great-great-grandfather).
“Aug. 4: Gov. Jayne is very careful and wise in the discharge of his duties during these troublesome times. We believe he is the right man in the right place. Sept. 1: It looks as though we were going to lose our Governor. He may benefit us as much in Washington as here but we all hate to see a change while the destiny of our Territory hangs in the balance; one false move may cause heavy loss of life and property. He has been tried and not found wanting but has shown a depth of judgment seldom found in a man of his age and experience.
“Oh, how I would like to know what changes a few years will bring forth in this wild new country! With peace and energetic settlers to develop nature’s possibilities. I believe we have one of the ideal locations in the U.S. The delightful and healthy climate and rank growth of vegetation point to a rich farming and grazing country hard to surpass. On the prosperity of the farmer depends the success of the nation.
“Sept. 2: The citizens held a meeting last night and decided to fortify for safety. May their work progress rapidly. Sept. 3: The people are leaving their homes and coming to town for protection. There is a great deal of excitement and unfavorable news. We are still favored with pleasant weather and moonlight nights so work is progressing rapidly on the fortifications and they will soon be completed.
“Sept. 5: Will feel safer now as the people are moving inside the fortifications. Today the town is filled with settlers from the country. Sept. 6: It is reported the Indians fired at a settler five miles from town, shots were returned and an Indian killed, people are fearing an attack.
“Sept. 8: Many are preparing to leave as soon as they can go safely. The women and children are going east. We have decided to stay as long as we can. Doc (Abram Van Osdel, our great-great-grandfather) says there is more danger of an attack in leaving than in staying and I think the same.
“Sept. 12: News came that part of Sioux Falls is burned. Sept. 20: Reported that the Yankton Indians were going to join in the attack; we do not believe it, a few young braves would like to but old Strike-the-Ree won’t allow them to, he seems sincere in his friendship to the white people.
“Sept. 23: Decided to build a block house. Sept. 26: The men disagree about the block house and quit work. Sept. 27: More Indian rumors. All go to work on the block house again.
“Sept. 29: The Isabella landed today. We expected men and ammunition but were disappointed. Nothing came. Oct. 15: Very warm. Oct. 23: A severe wind and light snow.
“Dec. 31: A ball at the Ash Hotel (Third and Broadway) which was largely attended. Are still having beautiful weather. Jan. 23: A severe storm. Jan. 27: Very mild weather again. The Indians are approaching the settlements, some have given themselves up as prisoners.
“March: Quite cold all month. April: Very dry but pleasant. May: Warm and dry.
“June: Indian troubles still prevail, some are getting discouraged and homesick. We still hope for peace and intend to stay a while longer at least. But it is rather hard on the nervous system. June 7: A man killed on the Jim River.
“June 12: Soldiers were sent to protect the settlements but are returning to camp. June 15 Troops are moving up the Missouri.
“June 25: The expedition is moving up country slowly. We believe the Indians are about under control.”
Mrs. Abram Van Osdel conducted Yankton’s first school in a log house in Fort Yankton from Dec. 1, 1862 until Feb. 14, 1863. She and her husband returned to their homestead a mile east of the James River. Their daughter, Kate, was born in 1863, one of the first white female children born in the neighborhood between Yankton and Gayville.
Also a teacher, Kate married a farmer, Vene Van Allen, and taught country school in the Gayville area and was active in community affairs.
