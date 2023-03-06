The defeat of a bill that would have effectively made it more difficult for people to put an initiative on the state ballot is a victory for the public and their power to create change in South Dakota.

House Bill 1200 would have reconfigured the demands for getting an initiated measure placed on a ballot by mandating that petition drives for initiatives must get a certain percentage of signatures from each county. According to South Dakota Searchlight, that would have required getting about 1,000 signatures from each legislative district.

