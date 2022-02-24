It’s been a nervous week for the world as we’ve staggered down an old path to a new war in Eastern Europe, along with whatever comes with it.
And “whatever comes with it” covers a lot of territory right now.
Meanwhile, personal reactions have been all over the board. Some people have been genuinely terrified by the crisis in Ukraine, while others have barely paid any attention to it, at least until Wednesday night when Russia launched its attack. Perhaps that split reflects generational experience.
As was probably apparent in Wednesday’s editorial, I’m a Cold War kid who grew up in the days when the East-versus-West, us-versus-them mentality defined our lives. We always lived with the potential of something dangerous happening — the threat of the Cold War turning hot — and no one knew where it would go from there.
I don’t miss those days. No sane person would.
This week has served up a grim nostalgia as I’ve read the news stories and analyses of the current crisis. Now, the first dominoes have fallen; where they end is anyone’s guess.
We live in a universe of ifs right now, just like in the days we used to dread.
After the Cold War ended (more or less) with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, we were eventually afforded the luxury of looking back on it almost as a form of insanity. After all, when world peace was based on a fragile concept of mutually assured destruction — that is, neither side risking anything because it could ultimately destroy everyone — it’s hard not to see it as a sort of madness. (The fact that “mutually assured destruction” contracted neatly into “MAD” always drove that point home.) The dread was echoed in a song by Sting, who pleaded, “I hope the Russians love their children, too.”
And yet, that was the world in which we co-existed for a long, long time.
As I’ve written before, the only way you could really deal with the realities of the Cold War on a daily basis was to not think too much about them. You didn’t dwell on the possibility of a nuclear confrontation or a random accident. (For example, there was an incident in 1983 in which the Soviet Union reportedly came within a heartbeat of unleashing a nuclear attack because of a false report of incoming missiles. One Russian officer in the chain of command decided to wait for confirmation rather than automatically launch a counterstrike. The confirmation never came, the retaliation wasn’t launched and we’re here now to talk about it. This was not publicly disclosed until 1998.) You didn’t think about the fact that everywhere in the nuclear age was ground zero or that, when you went to bed at night, there was no guarantee you would wake up again. As I discovered long ago, when you really thought deeply enough about that state of living, it could drag you down to a dark, hopeless place.
That’s what we thought we were escaping when the Soviet Union collapsed. Along with a sobering sense of victory, it felt like we were waking up from a nightmare.
And that may explain at least some of the reaction that’s been buzzing around social media and elsewhere this week regarding the current crisis. It’s a resurrection of that old, paranoid feeling.
But that memory is also a big reason why many of the former Soviet satellite nations in Eastern Europe have gotten under the NATO umbrella. They look at Moscow and Vladimir Putin, and they’ve seen that act before. I understand the argument from the Russian perspective about maintaining its security against NATO in the west, but the perspective of the old Eastern Bloc nations cannot be dismissed. History has taught them brutal lessons about the Kremlin and would-be autocrats like Putin, and current events are living up to those fears.
This week, we’re seeing many familiar specters from those old days, as well as some new and unthinkable sights — U.S. politicians basically siding with or defending Russia would NEVER have happened when the Cold War proper was still a thing. Also, there are now elements ranging from cyber warfare to divisive social media trolling that carry the art of war to a vastly different level, putting us all again at a sort of ground zero.
So, we can’t really be blamed for having flashbacks to those insane days of Iron Curtains, authoritarian walls and duck-and-cover drills that we thought were behind us.
They aren’t, at least in theory, and we find ourselves in a familiar place from which little good can spring and where so much could go wrong.
But it’s a place where we must prevail.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.