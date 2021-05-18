As we’re all now realizing, shifting our lives from pandemic mode to something approaching a post-pandemic level is not as simple as turning a light back on in a darkened room.
A good example of this currently is the slate of changes proposed last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding mask guidelines. The CDC is now declaring that people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings.
That seems straightforward enough, but it has a lot of ramifications.
To say that the mask announcement came as a surprise appears to be an understatement. According to the Politico news website, the White House itself was given very little notice about the change in guidelines. There was also apparently very little warning or coordination with federal or state health officials, especially those who have been working with mask mandates and similar regulations to varying degrees.
Also, the CDC announcement has generated concerns among those who have been dutifully been masking up to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. While the vaccination effort has gone very well and the national infection numbers are dropping — according to reports, Monday was the first time in a long time that case numbers dropped in every state — the suggestion now that it’s OK to do away with masking in most situations seems to belie the protective mindset that’s been in place for more than a year. It’s asking us now, suddenly, to step away from a strategy that, to date, has apparently been working.
Still, changing the mask guidelines is a logical consequence of the recent gains we’ve made in battling the pandemic.
Nevertheless, these changes may not be so easy for many people to embrace.
The CDC’s sudden decision seems to reflect a reorganization of its pandemic response. According to Politico, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appears to be streamlining the decision-making processes within the organization while also establishing the CDC’s independence from the White House. That’s fine, but more advanced warning would probably go down better not only at the White House but also on Capitol Hill and across the country.
Meanwhile, critics of the CDC’s decision have pointed out that while conditions are improving, the pandemic is still not fully under control, and the arrival of new variants could present more issues. The concern is valid, for people are still getting infected and people are still dying: South Dakota is gradually approaching 2,000 deaths related to COVID. This remains a threat that hasn’t been controlled.
Also, while vaccinations are generally going well, but there are still many millions of people who have yet to be vaccinated for various reasons. (The new mask guideline also relies on an honor system in which everyone who says they are vaccinated actually are.) Bear in mind, too, that the vaccine is not a 100% guarantee against infection, and there are still people who are high risk.
One irony here is that we all want life to return somewhat to normal, and the wearing of masks has generally been considered one of the simplest tools at our disposal to achieve that end.
Hopefully, the CDC’s decision is not premature. While we all want to get back to normal, we also want to prevail over COVID. Masking up has been a handy tool, and it likely won’t disappear too soon.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.