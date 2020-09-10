The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally usually convenes each August for about 10 days, but this year, the rally never seemed to end.
A preliminary analysis unveiled last week by researchers at San Diego State University (aka, the other SDSU) offered a controversial take on the impact that COVID-19 had on the rally. The research paper, which has not been peer reviewed, used a study of cellphone location tracking data to reach a startling conclusion: The rally may be linked to 267,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide, causing an economic toll of more than $12 billion.
The study has drawn national attention as well as the ire of Gov. Kristi Noem, who dismissed it as “fiction” and “nonsense.”
“Under the guise of academic research, this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their personal freedom to attend Sturgis,” she said. “Predictably, some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer-reviewed model, built on incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota.”
As a layman, I could clumsily attempt to take a deep dive here into the modeling and methods the study used, and I might ultimately offer some criticism of its findings, which strike me (again, as a layman) as horribly high.
Instead, let’s look at what we factually, certifiably know about the overall impact of the rally on the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that would be, basically, next to nothing.
We don’t know for certain how many people really were infected by COVID at Sturgis and we never will. Contact tracing was impossible amid the estimated 400,000 people who crammed into that town last month, and most assessments on what happened after that appear partial and anecdotal at best.
Thus, we’re left with wide gaps in our certainty; it’s those gaps that the San Diego State researchers were game to explore, as they’ve done with Black Lives Matter protests and President Trump’s Tulsa rally in July.
Perhaps their Sturgis conclusions really are fiction and nonsense, as the governor suggests. But without hard facts either way, we’re stuck with a lot of scientific “unknowables.”
The study’s numbers are shocking, even unbelievable. (But, in a way, so, too, were the early projections last spring that 100,000-250,000 Americans could ultimately die from the coronavirus.) However, even if the actual rally infection numbers were determined to be only one-tenth of what the analysis suggests, the prospect of 26,000 COVID cases being tied to Sturgis would still be stunning.
Nevertheless, let’s go back to that stubbornly narrow realm of what we actually do know.
We DO know that, as of Thursday, state officials said just 125 COVID cases in South Dakota were tied to the rally. But we don’t know anything about secondary infections — that is, South Dakotans who rally attendees might have infected post-Sturgis — because the state isn’t keeping track of that data. That’s an unfortunate hole in our knowledge, but given the fact that you can generally only get tested for COVID here if you’re exhibiting symptoms and are medically referred, such a limitation seems pretty much in character.
We also know that when the rally ended on Aug. 16, South Dakota had recorded a total of 10,274 known COVID-19 infections since the first case was reported back in March. In the roughly 3½ weeks since, the state’s case count has risen about 54%.
In fact, except for those two days in late August when the state’s computer system was having readout issues that generated artificially low infection and testing summaries, we also know that the state website has reported triple-digit rises in daily cases every day since Aug. 19, even on the weekends.
And we know that there have been a few hundred cases (and one death) in other states that have been linked to people who attended the rally. That’s a far cry from 267,000, at least so far.
A lot of those aforementioned points cannot be definitively tied to the Sturgis rally. State officials noted Tuesday that one potential flaw in the San Diego State study is that it doesn’t take into account the rise in cases that was already happening in South Dakota prior to the rally — which isn’t exactly feel-good news, but it does suggest a possibility.
Then again, there’s nothing to suggest that the surge seen locally and nationally since early August was not impacted by Sturgis. While there were certainly other factors in play, the rally cannot be excused from being considered a likely contributor to those rising numbers — whatever that contribution might be, even if its far lower than the astronomical San Diego State estimates.
That’s not fiction or nonsense. That’s just logic and playing the odds.
However, left mostly with those stubborn “unknowables,” we turn to broad generalities, which means calling into question — again — the wisdom of holding the rally during an unchecked pandemic in the first place. (For full disclosure, I’ve never been to the Sturgis rally, and this seemed to me like a really good year not to start.) The logic and the odds were overruled (as were a majority of Sturgis residents, according to reports), and now rally organizers and state officials will probably be hounded by analyses and casual speculation about the possible consequences for a long time to come.
That’s why, in the historical narrative of this pandemic, Sturgis — as an event and as a decision — will roll on and on.
