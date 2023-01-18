Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at the Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.
The tentative dates/time for the 2023 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility;
• Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility;
• Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility.
Cracker Barrels will be during the South Dakota State Legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Julie Auch and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
For more information, please contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636 or visit their website: www.yanktonsd.com
Are you looking for a way to help families in our community? Please consider donating to the YSD Child Nutrition Angel Fund. The Angel Fund is used to help families alleviate meal debt.
If you are interested in donating to the Angel Fund, please call or email our Director of Child Nutrition Laura Horacek at 605-665-8379 or by email at laura.horacek@k12.sd.us
You may also send your donation to:
EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
We are now finishing the Design Development phase of the project with User Groups. This phase included functional details added to plans, 2D imagining going to 3D imagining and material selections. This phase also included detailed drawings and renderings to better understand what the facility will actually look like when completed.
If your group or organization would like a presentation regarding the Early Childhood Development Center, please contact me and we would be happy to set up a time to do so. We would also host your group or organization here at the YSD Administration Board Room.
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or come to your facility/meeting place.
You are welcome to contact me regarding a presentation or personal visit. Additionally, if there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in a future Kindle’s Korner, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
