Although the last day of the 2023 legislative session is over, there are a lot of legislative groups that are meeting and preparing for the 2024 session which begins on Jan. 9, 2024. This year the Legislature will be in session 38 days.
JUVENILE JUSTICE
I was appointed to serve on the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee. This committee was created for the purpose of providing an independent review of the state juvenile justice systems and to provide recommendations to the Legislature, governor and chief justice. As a result, I was invited to be a faculty speaker at the Juvenile Justice Policy Forum sponsored by the National Conference of State Legislatures in June at Sante Fe, New Mexico. Juvenile justice is a perennial issue in all states requiring lawmakers to continually balance the interest of public safety with the welfare and rehabilitation of youth offenders.
As vice chairman of the South Dakota House of Representative Judiciary Committee, I was chosen to serve on the Interstate Commission for Juveniles. This commission is the governing body of the Interstate Compact for Juveniles and includes members from all 50 states. This law regulates the interstate movement of juveniles who are under court supervision or need to be returned to their home state as a runaway, escapes, absconder or juvenile delinquent. Our next meeting will be in August.
SOUTH DAKOTA CODE COMMISSION
I serve on the South Dakota Code Commission. This commission met in June in Sioux Falls. This commission oversees the method of distributing the physical copies of the session laws of South Dakota; it makes determination of what volumes need to be republished; makes recommendations concerning triggers and sunsets in statutes on the LRC website; and contracts with the publisher of our code.
TEACHER COMPENSATION REVIEW BOARD
As chairman of the South Dakota House of Representatives Education Committee, I was appointed to the Teacher Compensation Review Board, which is authorized by SDCL 1-45-39. Its purpose is to review teacher compensation, including comparable wage indexes, in surrounding states at the completion of every three school years. The board is then to report its findings to the governor and the Legislature. There will be three meetings of this board with its first meeting being held in Pierre on July 17, 2023.
Executive Board
I was elected by the members of the South Dakota House of Representatives to the Executive Board. This board meets when the Legislature is not in session and meets approximately five times. It is composed of members of both the South Dakota House of Representatives and Senate. The Executive Board determines the number and subject of summer studies; appoints members to committees; reviews the state’s financial situation; and receives reports from the different agencies. This board has three different subcommittees consisting of the budget subcommittee; the technology subcommittee and the investment council subcommittee on which I serve. This committee had its first meeting in March and its next meeting is on Aug. 7, 2023.
The South Dakota Legislative Research Council provides copies of the minutes and agendas for each of these groups. Please check out http://sdlegislature.gov for more information about the different groups that are meeting during the summer, as well as during the session.
