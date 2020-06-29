Greetings, P&D readers!
Folks, we are halfway through 2020. Who thought such a whirlwind of a year would go this quickly? Fortunately, we have remained COVID-free through all of this. Thanks to our generous community, we have received plenty of masks to give to our clients, and cleaning supplies to keep our space sanitized. We are starting to run short on reusable masks, so if anyone in our community has extra they would be willing to share, we will gladly accept them!
An update about our basement renovations: we submitted a grant application at the end of May that, if awarded, will cover a majority of the remaining funds to begin renovation. In the meantime, we are working on determining what shelter operations will look like after almost doubling our capacity. As plans progress and we get closer to the basement renovations becoming a reality, I will share more information with the public.
In last month’s article, I asked our community to reach out to a non-profit of their choice and see how they could help. I want to give a shout-out to a young lady who has supported us for two consecutive years through her “Giving Lemonade Stand.” This year, Miss Aracelli Aune used the proceeds from her lemonade stand and purchased items from our website’s “wish list.” This is one of the many reasons why we at Pathways feel the love from our community. People of all ages get involved in the philanthropy!
Please continue to be safe, stay healthy, and find ways to support and lift each other up during this time.
Thank you for reading!
MAY STATISTICS
• Emergency Shelter
There were 55 unduplicated people who received shelter in May for a total of 908 shelter nights. The 55 people broke down to 12 individual men, 5 individual women and 12 families with 22 children.
There were15 clients who successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 6 clients were removed due to rule violation. Thirty-two clients carried over into June.
Our waiting list sits at 43 people: 14 individual men, 8 individual women, and 9 families with 11 children.
• Homeless Prevention
Four households (3F, 1M, 1C) began Homeless Prevention enrollments after receiving eviction notices. HP services totaled $3,425. Three households completed their program in May.
• Rapid Rehousing
Four households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments (2F, 2M, 7C). All households were Pathways ES clients upon entry. RH services totaled $3,150. Three households completed their program in May. One was exited from the program for non-compliance.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Three households (1F, 2M, 2C) received services totaling $1,550. One household was at risk of homelessness. Two households were literally homeless and entered housing with RH support.
WAIT-LIST STORY
This month, I am sharing a story about someone on our waiting list. I enjoy sharing the feel-good success stories, but the causes of homelessness are just as important so we can figure out how to prevent it from happening again in the future.
This is the story of a single male, we’ll call him Steven. Steven is on parole. He committed a non-violent crime, served his time in prison, got out and was able to secure employment and an apartment (with a private landlord) on his own. We were connected with Steven because he had absolutely no furniture or household items for his apartment. We helped him out with the essentials, and things seemed to be going well for him.
One day, Steven came home to someone in his apartment. He confronted the individual, who stated that he worked for the property owner and had to shut off the water for some maintenance. Steven was frustrated that his property owner didn’t communicate that with him. Steven let his frustration go too far and had a verbal altercation with his property owner, which led to his eviction. Steven is now struggling to find a place each night until we can get him into shelter. Steven had not rented a place of his own in the past, so naturally, he did not possess the knowledge of how to be a positive renter (other than paying the bills). When he enters our program, we will enroll him in a renter’s course that will teach the basic skills of renting, which includes how to properly communicate with a property owner.
CURRENT NEEDS
While we are encouraging physical distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Projects include some basic construction, organizing donations, and assistance with organizing our furniture storage. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
