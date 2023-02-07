South Dakota has one of the most compact legislative sessions in the country. This year, we have 38 official legislative days for the session. We will already be halfway through our nine-week legislative session this upcoming week. However, work will continue outside the “official” calendar.
This past week was the deadline for filing bills to be considered this year. According to the legislative leadership, there are 221 Senate and 259 House proposals.
We also saw Gov. Kristi Noem sign into law the first bills from the 2023 Legislature. One of my top priorities in serving the people of District 17 is keeping taxes low and supporting a strong economy for our state. I was pleased that among the first bills signed by the governor was a tax cut. House Bill 1011, the Unemployment Insurance Tax cut, makes good sense for our businesses and their employees. I’m proud to have supported this good step forward to keeping money in the hands of those who earn it. Gov. Noem signed Senate Bill 41, providing a $200 million housing infrastructure investment through loans and grants. The new law is a significant step forward to helping ease the affordable housing shortage in South Dakota. It will be a boost for economic development and will have a long-term positive impact for our communities.
We are fortunate that our state’s economy has been strong. It has allowed us to discuss additional tax cut proposals. I want to give you a quick overview of the proposals under consideration. During last fall’s campaign, the grocery tax cut (HB 1075) got a lot of attention. Gov. Noem’s proposal has an expected $100-$110 million in savings for taxpayers. Another tax cut proposal focuses on homeowners and exempts the first $100,000 of the assessed value of owner-occupied, single-family properties (HB 1043). The proposal from a legislative summer study would result in a projected savings of $80 million. And finally, HB 1137 is a proposal to reduce general sales tax across the board by .5%, with an estimated $170 million in savings for taxpayers.
These tax-cut proposals will all be vetted by their respective policy committees and then reviewed in the Joint Committee on Appropriations. However, we will wait until the final revenue estimates on Feb. 14 to weigh these estimates with budget priorities and the proposed tax reductions.
South Dakota has a great fiscal track record. Our state budget is balanced by law. Still, taxpayers are the ones who foot the bill. We should be letting people keep their money.
That being said, I am committed to having any tax cut be sustainable. Pragmatically, the economy has highs and lows, so we don’t want to take our good fiscal condition for granted and create a future crisis.
As these different proposals are considered, it is important to me to hear your thoughts and opinions. My email address is chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov, or you can always call/text me at 605-670-9698.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.