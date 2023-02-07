South Dakota has one of the most compact legislative sessions in the country. This year, we have 38 official legislative days for the session. We will already be halfway through our nine-week legislative session this upcoming week. However, work will continue outside the “official” calendar.

This past week was the deadline for filing bills to be considered this year. According to the legislative leadership, there are 221 Senate and 259 House proposals.

