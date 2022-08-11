For just a moment last weekend in the middle of this busy and warm summer, I was swept back to a bleak winter long ago and a span of days that has never really left me.
This chill arrived last Saturday when a ceremony was held at the Yankton High School theatre to officially name the Highway 46 bridge over the James River to honor the late Daniel Cuka, a Yankton National Guardsman who was killed in Iraq in 2005. The program was solemn and sometimes emotional for all who attended, some of whom had been there in Baghdad when Cuka was killed by a roadside bomb seemingly a lifetime ago.
This brought back memories from a weekend in early December 2005 — memories of when the people of Yankton received this terrible news. With Baghdad being eight hours ahead of us, it arrived in vague, painful fragments. Over the course of the following day, the details came into harrowing focus: Two members of what was then Charlie Battery, Cuka and Rich Schild, had been killed in a war on the other side of the world, with others hurt. (A third soldier, Allen Kokesh Jr., passed away from his injuries two months later. A fourth member of Charlie Battery, Greg Wagner, would die in a separate incident a few months after that.)
It was cold and dark here that weekend. A massive blizzard had just swept across the region, and the world seemed stuck in snowdrifts. As night fell on that Sunday, I recall looking through an office window at the gray twilight and feeling a lifelessness that belied the holiday season.
Those were difficult days in Yankton (and elsewhere), first as the town dealt with these deaths and injuries, and then as it came time to honor the fallen with a memorial service at the high school. Protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas showed up on the day of the service to agitate, but a phalanx of people — of all ages and backgrounds — stood outside the YHS complex to create a human wall between those protesters and the mourners. For the people who made up that wall, it was a powerful show of support for the families, the fallen and the wounded.
That winter delivered many reminders about war in its most intimate terms.
There are certain phrases that you hear all the time: about soldiers making the “ultimate sacrifice,” about troops taking up arms because “freedom isn’t free,” about the solemn fact that “some gave all.” These are perfectly apt terms, but they are spoken so often that the sentiments may lose their meaning. This is especially true when they’re used broadly for soldiers who may only be faceless statistics to us — men and women who certainly sacrificed for the greater good, for us, but who we never knew.
But in December 2005, we knew them. We knew their families. We knew their stories. And we knew firsthand how painful and shattering the cost can be.
Everywhere that month, there was a sense of loss in the air. It hovered in the darkness. It dimmed the glow of the holiday lights. It was anyplace we looked, for it was plunged like a knife into our hearts.
And for me, a lot of those ghosts returned last weekend during the bridge-naming ceremony.
But, as I said, just for a moment. On Saturday, speeches were delivered, the sign was unveiled and it was announced there would be a reception afterwards. And for most of us, that was it as we then went back to our lives and the weekend and the summer at hand.
For the Cuka family — for all the families of fallen troops — there is no such luxury. They live with the loss — something that is simultaneously a crushing weight and an emptiness — always.
On Saturday, the rest of us did what we could: in that case, celebrate the naming of a bridge for a soldier we dearly wished was still here. It was the very same feeling we had when Yankton County bridges were named two years ago for Schild and Kokesh. And then we moved on.
In a sense, the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program, announced by Gov. Kristi Noem in 2019, represents a thoughtful metaphor of remembrance. These namings act as a bridge between what was and what is, what we lost and what we must never, ever forget.
Saturday’s ceremony brought back awful memories, but it was also part of a valuable purpose.
Amid our hectic lives, these bridge namings remind us to remember — a simple act that is the very least we can do.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.