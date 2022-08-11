For just a moment last weekend in the middle of this busy and warm summer, I was swept back to a bleak winter long ago and a span of days that has never really left me.

This chill arrived last Saturday when a ceremony was held at the Yankton High School theatre to officially name the Highway 46 bridge over the James River to honor the late Daniel Cuka, a Yankton National Guardsman who was killed in Iraq in 2005. The program was solemn and sometimes emotional for all who attended, some of whom had been there in Baghdad when Cuka was killed by a roadside bomb seemingly a lifetime ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.