On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission began what may well be a deep discussion on the various economic incentives used by city officials to attract and cultivate development.
Obviously, much of this was spurred by the city’s deal with Paradigm Technologies for the 31st and Broadway parcel, which has sparked a lot of discussion this summer — albeit one year after the deal was struck and almost a year after the tax increment district was finalized.
This discussion will be interesting to follow, since it could be viewed as a study on the process involved in reconciling two very different philosophies: public governance and private enterprise.
Yankton’s effort to develop the 31st and Broadway parcel that was acquired more than a decade ago from the state has been a long and sometimes frustrating process. The retail world has changed; investment strategies have shifted. Early visions for that prime piece of land have been reshaped more than once.
As such, city officials were happy last year when the deal with Paradigm, a gun manufacturer expanding into more carbon-based products, was struck.
Eventually, there was criticism of the process, with some people faulting the city for a lack of transparency in its dealings.
However, when city officials engage in talks with private companies, both sides deal with contradictions. While city officials dealing with taxpayer assets are expected to be open about the process, they must also contend with private interests who often prefer more discretion in the situation, as is their right. If a business is considering a move from another city or state, for example, they may not want word of that possibility to leak out in the event that negotiations here fall through. Thus, it becomes a situation in which confidentiality is preferable, and the lack of it could kill talks before they even get rolling.
Sometimes, these two issues can be difficult to reconcile, as the Paradigm situation has seemingly shown us.
Changes are now being mentioned in the way city officials handle these matters in the future. At the very least, the discussion should offer more insight into the process.
However, it must also be remembered that any changes in tactics or rules that govern these transactions are not solely about Yankton. One must also consider the playing field on which the city competes for economic development. If changes in the process put Yankton at a disadvantage against other communities when it comes to attracting new development — especially if other cities know of Yankton’s constraints — it could be a very costly move.
Thus, it’s important to also consider what other communities do to attract economic development. Yankton needs the same tools in order to pursue the same possibilities.
This is why this conversation bears watching. While city-business transactions are not commonplace, the situation will likely come up again. Yankton’s protocol must balance public demands and private concerns, and it must work for all involved.
Very well said and we’ll thought out.
