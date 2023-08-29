On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission began what may well be a deep discussion on the various economic incentives used by city officials to attract and cultivate development.

Obviously, much of this was spurred by the city’s deal with Paradigm Technologies for the 31st and Broadway parcel, which has sparked a lot of discussion this summer — albeit one year after the deal was struck and almost a year after the tax increment district was finalized.

(1) comment

ImMe

Very well said and we’ll thought out.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.