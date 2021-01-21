The 2021 session of the South Dakota legislature has started now. Tuesday, Jan. 12 was the first day of the new session. There are 105 legislators — 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House of Representatives. We were told that there are more women legislators this year than ever before in the history of the state. Of the 30 women who are legislators, 25 are Republicans and five are Democrats.
Since this is a new Legislature with new senators and new committees with different members, it takes some time getting used to. The complications caused by the COVID virus are another huge issue. I think that there will be less contact between the legislators and a lot less contact with lobbyists and with staff from the Legislative Research Council (LRC) as well. LRC staff that legislators had almost daily contact with in the past are quarantined at a distance so we can only communicate by phone, text or e-mail. That makes it more difficult to get many things done.
This year it will be more difficult to get our committee work done. We are really discouraging citizens from coming to Pierre to testify in person about proposed legislation because of concerns about spreading infections. The LRC has spent much of the last year getting a robust computer system set up so that citizens who want to testify before a committee about proposed legislation, can do so by phone or via TEAM. Information about how to do that is available on the LRC website or a press release that the LRC will be sending out. TEAM will require that citizens who want to testify, notify the LRC in advance so they can be connected to the TEAM program. Citizens who merely want to observe what is going on during sessions or committee hearings can do so on South Dakota Public Broadcasting which will be covering all of the sessions and committee hearings.
The first day of the new session involved a lot of formalities. The Senate convened and organized by selecting our president pro tem who presides over the Senate when the lieutenant governor is absent.
We also heard the “State of the State” address from the governor. She talked about her accomplishments during the past year as well as her legislative priorities. She reported that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development had been involved with $2.8 billion worth of economic development projects last year and had helped with $500 million worth of projects already in 2021. As far as legislative proposals, she talked about increasing the broadband coverage in South Dakota. She noted that there are 135,000 people in South Dakota who do not yet have high speed internet connections. I was surprised that the map shows significant areas of southeast South Dakota that are underserved, including parts of Yankton, Clay and Turner counties.
On Wednesday, the joint Legislature heard from the new chief justice, Steven Jensen, who is originally from Wakonda. Chief Justice Jensen was one of the judges of the First Judicial Circuit and heard cases in Clay and Union counties, before he was appointed to the Supreme Court. He replaced me as presiding judge of the First Judicial Circuit when I retired. Chief Justice Jensen talked about the importance of the courts continuing to be a fair and impartial arbitrator for disputes and about the difficulties in getting well qualified lawyers to apply for judicial positions due to the fact that South Dakota ranks 49th in judicial salaries.
On Thursday the Legislature heard from Mike Faith, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe about the “State of the Tribes.” He had a very thought-provoking talk about the problems on the reservations with economic development, health care, education, law enforcement, and climate change. He emphasized the necessary to working together and understanding each other.
I am pleased that Kayla Andersen, a senior at Irene-Wakonda High School is one of the Senate pages this week. Serving as a page is a tremendous opportunity to observe our legislature in action and see how the legislative process works.
