We haven’t used this space to dive into South Dakota’s transgender athlete issue during this legislative session for a couple reasons. For one thing, nothing much has changed since we opposed the effort last year. Also, lawmakers make a good point when they say that so much attention and emotional energy are poured into this issue (which affects very few people in this state) but other, more broad-reaching matters don’t get the attention they may deserve.
However, circumstances compel us to return to the topic, since there’s now a good chance the measure may pass through the Legislature and make its way to the governor’s desk.
It’s also worth discussing thanks to an incredibly dumb, but perhaps telling, remark made by Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff, Mark Miller, during a committee hearing last week on the transgender athlete bill, Senate Bill 46. According to The Associated Press, Miller noted that other states had passed similar legislation on the grounds that it’s “sort of like terrorism. You see it over there, and don’t want it to get to here.”
Comparing transgender athletes to terrorists is egregious and casts this issue as something that it clearly is not. When asked about the implications of the comparison the next day, Noem said, “That’s not Mark’s heart” — which was not exactly a resolute disavowal of the statement — but also affirmed she would “absolutely” sign SB46 if it makes it to her desk, which seems to generally back up the intent of Miller’s preposterous simile.
This leads to three points that need to be made today, although they do recycle much of what has been said here before.
First, lawmakers point out that this issue affects so few people in this state because it really does affect so few people in this state. According to Dan Swatos of the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA), there has been only one trans girl who has competed in a sport since 2013. Also, there was a trans boy who applied within the past two years, but that application was denied.
This leads to the second point: The SDHSAA already has a process in place for dealing with these issues on a case-by-case basis. It has worked well when it’s been used — which, admittedly, isn’t too often, but that’s also the point — and doesn’t deal in faceless, blanket absolutes that make it appear like premeditated discrimination.
Third, should SB46 be signed into law, the fallout will likely impact a lot more people than the perceived “problem.”
Lawsuits are all but guaranteed, which is something suggested by Sen. Jean Hunhoff during Saturday’s District 18 cracker barrel. More money is being sought for legal defenses, and that’s something the taxpayers will have to cover, she noted. Also, in a column published in the Press & Dakotan last week, Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) noted that Idaho, which has enacted a similar measure, has spent $10 million in litigation. “I voted against SB46 because I thought that this issue has not been a problem in South Dakota, and we didn’t need to put ourselves on the line to pay this kind of litigation expense for something that has not been a problem here,” he said.
Also, the enactment of SB46 may lead to boycotts from some organizations, including the NCAA, a move that could have serious financial impact on Vermillion, Brookings and Sioux Falls, as well as the entire state. Other corporate responses may also develop in reaction to this measure.
And to what end? To enact a controversial “solution” to an issue that is already dealt with by SDHSAA rules?
If one doesn’t see SB46 as a sheer political ploy, the move makes no sense whatsoever.
kmh
