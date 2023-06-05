Another U.S. debt ceiling crisis has been averted, with a bipartisan deal being brokered and signed into law.

With that, America will avoid defaulting on its bills for the first time ever, a move that may well have had catastrophic economic consequences both domestically and internationally. The deal also means we won’t be facing another debt showdown until 2025.

