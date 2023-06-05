Another U.S. debt ceiling crisis has been averted, with a bipartisan deal being brokered and signed into law.
With that, America will avoid defaulting on its bills for the first time ever, a move that may well have had catastrophic economic consequences both domestically and internationally. The deal also means we won’t be facing another debt showdown until 2025.
Unless, of course, we get rid of this useless budget debt ceiling rule in the meantime.
The debt limit cap is little more than a metaphorical explosive vest that one side can use to threaten the economy unless the other side gives in to its demands.
The cap should be ditched for several reasons.
First and foremost, the thing absolutely does not work. Despite whatever intentions went into the law, Congress has raised or revised the debt limit at least 75 times since 1960 — 49 times when Republicans controlled the White House, and 26 times when the Democrats were in the Oval Office. Meanwhile, the national debt is now $31.4 trillion, so obviously, the law has had little impact, especially since it can be set aside whenever it suits lawmakers.
When it doesn’t suit lawmakers, it usually results in the limit being wielded like a political warhead. Threatening to purposely inflict serious economic harm unless some demands are met — which is usually a threat made by lawmakers of one party when the other party is in power — really does amount to hostage taking. The very threat itself can and does cause economic repercussions, and it certainly undercuts America’s standing on the world stage. And for what?
After all the handwringing and threats this time, the deal ultimately doesn’t really amount to much.
“The impacts will be negative but small,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a CNN online story. “When you net it all out, it’s a modest headwind to a sluggish economy, but I don’t think it’s the thing that’s going to blow the economy over into a recession.”
While the deal likely did produce some small spending constraints, according to CNN, those accomplishments pale when compared to the damage that could have been caused if the U.S. had defaulted on its debt.
Democrats had a chance to do away with the debt ceiling rule when they controlled the House and Senate from 2020-2022; in fact, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen strongly recommended the elimination of this destructive and needless weapon from the political toolbox. But no action was attempted.
And the recent manufactured crisis is what we got for that failure.
Now, even some budget hawks want to do away with the law.
“If it was ever a useful tool, it’s outlived that usefulness and it’s time to get rid of it,” Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, told Reuters.
The U.S. is one of only two industrialized nations that still plays with this fire — Denmark is the other — and we’re the only country that needlessly flirts with such brinkmanship. (According to Reuters, Denmark sets its debt ceiling so high that it’s almost impossible to reach.)
“We’re really the only country that does this to ourselves, and it has proven a complete failure in limiting the deficit in any way,” Rep. Bill Foster (D-Illinois) said.
We need methods to cope with the debt that cannot be used to threaten (or actually tank) the economy and that can produce actual constructive results. The current law does not, and it should be dumped.
