We’ve certainly learned a lot about infectious viral illnesses during this COVID-19 pandemic. Hard experience tends to pound it into you.
One early lesson was that we really should keep a close eye on outbreaks or related medical situations occurring elsewhere in the world, for they may serve as a preview of coming attractions here at home.
With that in mind, one can’t help but feel somewhat anxious about what’s happening in Great Britain right now.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown as England is being hit hard by a wave fueled by a COVID-19 variant (called SARS CoV-2 B.1.1.7) that’s considered more infectious (but no more lethal) than the original. British cases have spiked since Christmas — on Monday, the nation recorded 50,000 new cases for the seventh day in a row — and deaths have risen by 20% in the last week, Johnson said.
The prime minister, an early COVID-19 skeptic who wound up hospitalized with the illness, painted a grim picture of the days ahead, telling his countrymen that there are “tough, tough weeks to come” in this latest round of the fight.
All this brings to mind the troubles we saw brewing overseas, especially in places like Italy, about 10 months ago when the COVID-19 novel coronavirus began sweeping around the world. We were warned then about the tidal wave coming our way, and it did.
In fact, the new variant, which is at least 50% more transmissible than the original coronavirus, has already been found in this country, and some experts believe it has likely been here for several weeks. Thus, we may already be at the beginning of the next chapter in this miserable saga.
However, it’s also important to keep in mind that there’s some hope in the current situation, which Johnson alluded to in his address Monday.
“There’s one huge difference compared to last year. We’re now rolling out the biggest vaccination program in our history,” he said.
England, which started implementing the Pfizer vaccine last month, began deploying the new Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week. The goal is to get huge numbers of high-priority individuals vaccinated by mid-February.
“If we succeed in vaccinating all those groups, we will have removed huge numbers of people from the path of the virus. And of course, that will eventually enable us to lift many of the restrictions we have endured for so long,” Johnson said.
That’s also something we can learn. The U.S. currently has two COVID vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — in circulation, but their deployment has been slow. (To be fair, this has also been true in several European countries.) We’re locked in a race against time and a fast-moving opponent, and the faster this nation can get its vaccination program up to speed, the better off we’ll be in the long run.
There are also concerns about other variants that may eventually prove resistant to the current vaccines (for instance, the SARS CoV-2 [501.V2] variant found in South Africa and is believed to be even more infectious than the UK variant), but we are apparently not at that point yet. However, at least we now have a base of knowledge from which to operate and respond.
We may be seeing a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, but there is still a long road to travel with more twists and turns likely to come. We may still need to withstand a lot before we reach the finish line.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.