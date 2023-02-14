This week saw the Legislature conclude the second and final week of all-day committee hearings. The schedule will return to the traditional format where there is floor debate in the mornings and committee hearings in the afternoon.

The question of whether Nebraska should legalize medical marijuana will again be considered by the Legislature this year. Sen. Wishart introduced LB 588, the Medicinal Cannabis Act, which would provide a regulatory framework to establish access to cannabis specifically for medical purposes. The bill lists 16 conditions that would qualify patients to use cannabis, limits the allowable amount of cannabis, requires a patient to have a genuine relationship with the health care practitioner and prohibits the use of edible or smokable variants of marijuana.

