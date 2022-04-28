The flow of history often feels like occasional tsunamis of major change, but even the minute ripples can tell tales.
That was the case this week as the Press & Dakotan made its annual adjustments to the volume and number designations printed under the nameplate on page 1. This time, the volume designation, which appears next to the modern Twitter and Facebook logos, moved to 148, with the publication number starting over at one. This little ritual came with my job — a function that’s been handed down all these years and through many predecessors.
But this yearly adjustment is a ripple emanating from a much larger moment in the history of this town, the region and the so-called Old West.
The Press & Dakotan itself is a ripple of sorts. It was founded in 1861, with the first edition published on June 6 of that year — about three months after Dakota Territory was formally established by the U.S. government and Yankton was designated the first territorial capital. Among other things, the paper, initially a weekly publication, was seen as a needed organ of record for a capital “city” that was barely more than a settlement scratched out of the prairie along the Missouri River, the only highway through this vast frontier.
So, if the P&D has been around for almost 161 years, why is the volume listed as just 148? And why does the daily numbering start over on April 26 instead of June 6 or Jan. 1?
That’s a ripple from a much broader story.
DREAMS OF GOLD
In 1874, gold was found in the Black Hills and confirmed by an expeditionary force led by Gen. George Custer. (He and his troops had briefly stopped in Yankton in 1873 and were caught in a blizzard. They were here for only three weeks, but the episode left an indelible mark on this area.) The news of the strike spread quickly, and eager outsiders began swarming in.
For many from the east, the great embarkation point to the west was Yankton. The town’s numbers swelled with fortune seekers who craved any information they could find about the news from out west.
To that end, the weekly Press & Dakotoian (as it was spelled then, one of several naming variations through the decades) began issuing a daily publication called the Black Hiller to meet the demand. It proved so popular that the P&D itself was converted from a weekly to a six-day daily that relaunched on April 26, 1875. With this switch, the volume and numbering designations were reset to avoid confusion.
But it was, indeed, a ripple from bigger things.
Once gold was found and word got out, the fact that the Black Hills area was part of the Great Sioux Reservation, as specified by the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, mattered not at all. (According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Black Hills were specifically designated as “unceded Indian Territory” to be held exclusively by Native Americans and could not be ceded “unless approval was met from 75% of the male adult tribal members.”) Gold hunters, entrepreneurs, settlers and others flooded west to the hills and, once there, demanded protection from the indigenous natives whose land the miners were illegally invading.
This inflamed hostilities between whites and Indians, which reached a dramatic crescendo in June 1876 when Custer and troops from his 7th Cavalry Regiment were wiped out in a battle at the Little Big Horn River in Montana. Nevertheless, Washington decided in 1877 to unilaterally redraw the lines of the 1868 treaty and seize the Black Hills.
The Sioux have long argued this act was an abrogation of the treaty, and in 1980, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed that the Black Hills had been illegally taken and the Sioux deserved compensation. But the Sioux refused payment, maintaining instead that the land was theirs by treaty and by right. It remains a point of contention to this day, as evidenced, for example, by the protests at the 2020 Mount Rushmore fireworks display.
DIFFICULT CHAPTER
This remains a difficult chapter in our history, but it’s nonetheless as essential to this state’s story as Lewis & Clark, the white settlers and the immigrant tides, the creation of Mount Rushmore and the Missouri River dams, and whatever else. The impact of that chapter can be found in vast legal narratives as well as in the finer details of everyday life.
And obviously, that chapter influenced far more than this newspaper. It also gave rise to the boom town of Deadwood, which led to the murder of Wild Bill Hickok and the hanging of Jack McCall in Yankton. Deadwood itself came to define the rustic mystique of South Dakota’s Old West image, which even opened the door to legalized gambling. And the impact of the 1870s gold rush helped solidify the territory’s credentials for eventual statehood, among many, many other things.
Thus, the volume and number designations of this newspaper offer the tiniest of modern clues to this much larger tale — something that reverberates even now. If nothing else, it’s a reminder that the past is never truly dead, for we are the living, breathing linear consequence of it. That makes understanding our past, in all its guises and shades of light and darkness, essential to understanding ourselves and our future.
