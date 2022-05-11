On May 3, the Legislative Rules Review Committee met. The Rules Review Committee meets every month while Legislature is not in session.
The first set of rules revision was brought by the South Dakota Board of Certified Professional Midwives. The Board of Midwives operates under the authority of the Department of Health. The three main rules change topics were; adding more options to the limited prescriptive authority granted to the Certified Midwives by SDCL 39-9C-13(7)(b), include emergency treatment for allergic reactions, and make renewal of licenses more expedient and more equitable with other licensing boards.
During public testimony an attorney representing the South Dakota Medical Association testified that the types of drugs authorized for use in home deliveries was very limited and the actual drugs are listed in statute. His argument was that this would have to be a change in the law brought by the legislature and that the Rules Committee did not have the authority to authorize its use. The drug in question was Epinephrine. Epinephrine is most commonly known as an EpiPen, which can be self-administered through intramuscular injections in the thigh. The Legislative Research Council agreed that this drug is not specially authorized by law and must be added in the legislative process. That request was reverted (denied) however the use of IV fluids and an additional anti-hemorrhagic drug were approved because these are just adding to the list of already approved drugs used for the same condition. The licensing changes were also approved.
Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) brought another fairly extensive list of items, but they all fall under just a few categories. The first rules change was to streamline and make easier the process for licensing agents to submit the fees collected for issuing licenses. It will now be done electronically saving the agents time and expense. The next change requested was to make it easier and less costly to cancel reservations for campsites, cabins and other facilities operated by GFP. There were a number of different fees charged for canceling reservations so to make things easier and more consumer friendly, they will now be charging only one-half of one night stay instead of the full cost.
As GFP has been adding boat ramps to a number of smaller lakes they are increasing the number and geographic area of no wake zones. In particular, and maybe important to some in this area, are changes on Lake Poinsett. Those changes expand the no wake zone at the Lake Poinsett Recreation area. On Lake Francis Case the requirement to not release any walleye caught while ice fishing has been removed. You may now release smaller fish back into the water. GF&P is also raising the number of elk licenses for the season this year, if nothing happens environmentally (severe drought) between now and the season. They are also changing the requirement to take a brief class on hunting bighorn sheep for those who are lucky enough to draw a tag. Prior to the change you were required to take the tutorial in person the day before the season opener. Since many hunters wait till later in the season you can now participate in the class the day before you intend to hunt. You will still have to take the class in person.
The last rules packet we approved was simply for the South Dakota Division of Insurance to modify rates in coordination with the increases in federal amounts. Those rules were approved.
For those who will now be removed from District 17 and moved to District 16, I summarize any meeting or session that may pertain too anyone in the district. Like many legislators, I provide a weekly summary during session, and occasional updates for other meetings. All of us who provide updates are grateful that the local news sources are willing to keep the readers informed. Have a great summer.
