Last week, I was swallowed up by history.
At least that’s what it felt like when a powerful storm, since classified as a derecho, roared through the region.
And it was a piece of history of sorts, given the damage and tragedy it inflicted as it coalesced and marched north. This may lead to another federal disaster declaration for the region, so in that respect, it could be history wearily repeating itself.
But the day also offered us a little taste of what people who endured the bitter Dust Bowl years of the 1930s likely faced.
In the derecho’s wake, traditional and social media were filled with images of massive clouds of dust rolling across the plains like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. It looked like 1930s film footage colorized for modern consumption (or, as what also occurred to me, the sandstorm scenes from “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”). The images were hypnotically ferocious.
But I experienced this a little differently.
A BLACK SHROUD
On that Thursday afternoon, I was driving north of Yankton when a warning about the quickly developing line of storms was issued at about 4 p.m. I pulled over and checked the radar on my phone, and I saw a massive band of green, yellow and red building like a long skirmish line and swinging northeast out of Nebraska toward the area. I was about 20 miles out of town, and I figured I had just enough time to make it back before the storm hit. What I didn’t realize, however, was how fast that line was coming at us. There were reports that it was moving at more than 80 miles per hour, which would explain not only the strong winds but also why so many counties in the region were under the same storm warning.
So, I headed south, and at first, the nearer I got to Yankton, the brighter the sky became, as if the storm line was fading. But that was fleeting: A darkness began rising from the southwest below a large, gray cloud with curved lines like a supercell.
About three miles north of town, an incredible wind began shoving me all over the road as the sky quickly blackened. It reminded me of watching the solar eclipse in Nebraska in 2017: Just before totality was reached, the gradually receding daylight suddenly faded out like the house lights in a theater being turned down …
And then, on the open road at the edge of that storm at about 4:20 p.m., a black shroud devoured everything except the headlights of other vehicles. The wind howled and dust splattered like shotgun pellets. I was split between the urge to slow down or perhaps pull over and the desire to get the hell back to Yankton as soon as possible. I decided to keep moving because where I was at felt like the last place I wanted to be just then.
To my left, I noticed a crack of light along the eastern horizon, the only clue that it was still actually daytime. In this light, I also saw dust spinning up from farm fields like steam rising from a lake on a cold morning. Everything else was darker than night.
‘DUSTY OLD DUST’
And so here, with both hands clutched tightly around my lurching steering wheel as I raced toward town, I suddenly thought about the stories I had encountered about those Dust Bowl years. (I recounted some of them a few weeks ago in another column I wrote inspired by flying dust, but that event couldn’t hold a pinch of dirt to last week’s onslaught.) I recalled accounts of Yankton turning pitch black in the middle of the day as a massive dust storm rolled across the region in about 1934. It seemed almost unimaginable when I read about it. But not anymore.
Songwriter Woody Guthrie sang about such an experience in his 1935 folk tune “Dusty Old Dust”:
A dust storm hit, an’ it hit like thunder;
It dusted us over, an’ it covered us under;
Blocked out the traffic and blocked out the sun,
Straight for home all the people did run, singing
So long, it’s been good to know yuh …
Within a few harrowing moments, the shroud began to lift and the world lightened as the dust storm whisked away. But they were moments I won’t forget, although the experience is almost matched by one other derecho memory: After it passed, I thought back to the radar image I’d seen on my phone and was astonished by how much rain DIDN’T come with it. But that was another flashback to the Dust Bowl days, when people would gaze anxiously to the darkening skies and pray for something to fall, but their pleas often blew away in the dry, scouring winds.
Those years were a time of societal change. They forced farmers to alter their land management practices, and it caused some people to uproot their lives altogether and go elsewhere rather than endure the distress of these broken, baked plains.
Last week, we got a glimpse of that despair, as embodied by dust and wind and a world that I briefly couldn’t see.
Hopefully, better days are ahead for us. Otherwise, what we endured last week may have been a harsh preview of things to come.
