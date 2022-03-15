Yankton is known for its friendly people, its recreational options due to the Missouri River, its excellent education system, its numerous factories, the Dakota’s oldest newspaper and its huge outdoor event held the third weekend in August … Riverboat Days!
The March article always announces the theme for the coming year, witnessing the board’s discussions to select the theme is always interesting. This year was no exception. The board did focus on the plan for bands each night of the festival and came up with a fun one. This year’s theme is: “Lil’ Bit Country … Lil’ Bit Rock n’ Roll!”
Mike Byrkeland is heading up the Riverboat Days Food Committee this year with the help of Michele Termansen. They have already started the application process for finding food vendors for the coming year! Applications will be accepted until April 12, 2022. If you are interested in being a food vendor, visit our website — www.riverboatdays.com — and click on the food vendor tab to find the application for this year’s festival.
The board has been planning this year’s entertainment and events since last August, it is a little too soon to announce all planned acts and events so the best way to get the latest information is to visit our webpage, www.riverboatdays.com. All announcements will also be released on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Yankton Area Arts is once again partnering up with Riverboat Days to host the Summer Arts Festival at Riverside Park. They have already published their arts vendor application and had a deadline of March 1. Julie Amsberry and Craig Sherman are two organized people we can count on to bring the best of the best to Riverboat Days. You can contact Yankton Area Arts by calling 1-605-665-9754, visiting their website at www.YanktonAreaArts.org or by visiting the Riverboat Days website and clicking on the Yankton Area Arts button on the bottom left side of the page if you have any questions for the Summer Arts Festival part of Riverboat Days.
The 2022 Riverboat Days Board of Directors — John Kraft (co-chair) and Michele Termansen (co-chair), along with Mike Byrkeland, Rick Stone, Milissa Wuebben, Cole Blom, Jennifer Rucktaeschel, Mike Villanueva Jake Hoffner and Dave Wright — would like to officially invite you to the 39th Riverboat Days on Aug. 20-22.
