America is a beautiful country, but sometimes it can be an ugly place.
This is one of those times, as some of our cities seem engulfed by flames of anger and hate. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands (or, if you will, the knee) of Minneapolis police last week has ignited this latest firestorm. It’s turned into a nexus for so many points: race relations, police tactics, peaceful protests vs. mob violence, the failure of leadership … the list staggers on.
This is a painfully familiar storm. It predates the Trump presidency, this decade and this millennium. It spreads across generations and centuries. Racial division remains the great social cancer that eats at our national soul.
In a nation where blacks are 2 1/2 times more likely to be killed by police than whites, this story has too many chapters.
Today, it’s George Floyd in Minneapolis, but the names go on.
In 2014, it was Eric Garner in New York. Garner’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a clarion call for the Black Lives Matter movement.
One month later, it was Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, whose shooting by police led to riots and burned that city into our memories.
That November, it was 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, who was shot dead because police allegedly thought a toy gun was real.
In 2015, it was Freddie Gray in Baltimore, and then it was Jamar Clark in Minneapolis.
In 2016, it was Philandro Castille in St. Paul, Minnesota, who was pulled over on a traffic stop and, according to the police’s own dash-cam video, informed law enforcement that he was legally carrying a gun. He was shot seven times.
Last March, it was Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot eight times in her apartment when police entered on a search warrant for drugs …
Many of these incidents led to national outcries for justice and change, to protests — and at times, also to violence, destruction and death. Sometimes, this violence has stemmed from those with ulterior motives, but it has also sprung from a deep, relentless frustration over what’s seen as unequal opportunity, unequal treatment and unequal justice in an unequal land.
Indeed, it’s not a recent phenomenon. Think of the Los Angeles riots in 1992 following the verdict in the Rodney King police beating, the riots following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, the Detroit riots in 1967, the Watts riots in 1965 …
These explosions usually stir empathy and antipathy. They inevitably produce promises from lawmakers to do more or, in the current case, vows to crush the rioting with military force.
But then what? What happens when the flames subside, the words fade and the sentiments recede again from our collective field of view?
As history shows, too little. So it’s been under both Republicans and Democrats. So it’s been from generation to generation. So it’s been as promises are made, only to be forgotten until the next ugly firestorm.
In these storms, we sometimes focus too much on the symptoms and not the disease. President Trump’s vow Monday to mobilize the military to quell the unrest may address the violence of this moment, but the root cause — the systemic racism that is literally killing people — would only be dismissed again until the next fuse is lit.
In these ugly times, we’ve also seen flashes of unexpected beauty. We saw a video of law enforcement officers in Flint, Michigan, diffusing a situation by joining demonstrators to, as one officer put it, turn their protest into a parade of support. We’ve also seen images of police officers taking a knee in support of justice. These are hopeful signs of what America could be.
But these moments can get purged by the flames, the viral violent images, the looting, the tear gas, the aggression and the fear.
This IS an ugly moment in our country; however, it could lead to something better, but only if we vow to, at long last, make it happen and not let it be shoved aside until it resurfaces again. It’s time to create change — in our police, in our leaders and, above all else, in ourselves. At this hour and in every hour to come, we must demand it.
