With the new school year approaching and with autumn on the horizon with all its major events and increasing indoor activities, it would be smart and essential for the state health departments for both South Dakota and Nebraska to go back to posting daily updates on their COVID-19 online dashboards.
Those updates were invaluable last year as we staggered through the pandemic. The reports offered the public a good sense of the status of the coronavirus in their states and counties, and it also helped local officials craft guidance in how to deal with the evolving COVID threat.
This summer, the updates in both states have dropped from five days a week to just one. In fact, Nebraska stopped its statewide updates altogether for a few weeks as of July 1, but after receiving criticism, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) resumed weekly updates on Wednesdays, which is also when South Dakota’s Department of Health (DOH) now posts its weekly reports.
The COVID situation, which has always been fluid, is changing once again. The Delta variant has become the dominant COVID strain at this moment, and it is producing rising case numbers and deaths in parts of the nation, particularly in those areas lagging in vaccinations. If the past is any indication of what could happen next, this region may see a sharp rise in cases in the coming weeks; indeed, infections in both states are already on the climb.
Many local governments and school districts are proceeding with caution since their situations generally appear manageable right now. On Monday night, the Yankton School Board opted on a 3-2 vote not to approve a mandatory masking policy for the start of the school year, but board member Terry Crandall said the district must remain “nimble” and move quickly if the situation changes. Trying to make such gear shifts in policy will be much more difficult if the officials responsible for those shifts must base their decisions on weekly — and, thus, extremely lagging — data updates.
Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise told South Dakota Public Broadcasting that daily updates are invaluable to making decisions regarding COVID-19. “The more information that we can get, especially when it’s already being collected, gives us the opportunity to make better, more informed decisions,” she said.
This could be particularly important for university towns like Vermillion, which draw people to the community from around the country through enrollment as well as with activities such as football games and homecomings.
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the crucial need for good, timely information, as well as highlighted the specters of misinformation and disinformation that can threaten the public health. With the virus still part of our lives and the unknowns once again increasing, the return of daily COVID updates from the DOH and DHHS, at least on weekdays, would provide an essential resource for everyone on a day-to-day basis.
• SOUTH DAKOTA DASHBOARD: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Dashboard.aspx
• NEBRASKA DASHBOARD: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Weekly-Update.aspx
