WOW! Where is the summer going?
It’s hard to believe that Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival is next week! There are so many wonderful things to enjoy Aug 18-20.
Don’t forget to buy those raffle tickets; there are a lot of great prizes. You can purchase them at Hy-Vee, by asking a board member or by stopping at the Information Booth all weekend during information-booth hours while attending the event. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. You do not need to be present to win.
Remember to come out and watch the spectacular fireworks on Friday evening at 10 p.m. Bring the family, a blanket or lawn chair and watch them light up the sky over the beautiful Missouri River.
Hungry? You will have your choice of plenty of tasty, sweet, salty and delicious foods to choose from.
The Kids Area will be filled with activities such as the bouncy house, slide and Ferris wheel, as well as face painting by the YHS Cheer Team and Tattoos by the Naturalist from the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. The National Parks Trailer will be there, as well.
Come and join the 40th celebration, “Back to the Eighties.” We can’t wait to see you at the river …
From your 2023 Riverboat Days Board of Directors: John Kraft(co-chair), Michele Termansen (co-chair), Mike Byrkeland, Rick Stone, Milissa Wuebben, Cole Blom, Jennifer Rucktaeschel, Mike Villanueva, Aaron Crisman, Dave Wright and Pamela Hamberger.
