It’s a call no one wants to make, but it’s a call you hope to God someone answers.
It’s the call you may have to make when you or a loved one are in medical distress and need help. So, you reach out — you dial 911 because that’s what you know you must do — and you call for help.
But what happens if that help isn’t there? Or it’s stretched so thin that you have to wait your turn to get your crisis addressed?
That situation was faced in Yankton Monday when Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received multiple 911 calls practically at once but didn’t have enough emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to go around.
“Our first crew was out on a 911 call in the lake area and, while they were on scene, there were two more 911 calls that came in at the same time,” Yankton County EMS senior paramedic Troy Cowman told the Press & Dakotan for a story in Thursday’s edition. “We essentially had three ambulance calls at once, but there was only one ambulance crew available. At that point, we had to figure out which was the highest priority and start taking those ambulance calls in priority.”
This kind of scenario is being seen across the nation, as a growing EMT shortage has become a widespread problem that stretches far beyond the Yankton area. For instance, a recent report showed that Minnesota had lost 60% of its certified EMTs in recent years, while many cities are seeing longer response times in emergency situations because of the lack of trained personnel. The situation is also dire in Ohio, where one emergency response official noted, “The state of the EMS industry is on the verge of collapse. If we don’t do something quickly, I think EMS as we know it is going to fall apart.”
Yankton County EMS will be trying to make a dent in the local situation when it begins EMT classes next week to bolster its thin ranks.
This might be viewed as the ultimate quality-of-life issue for any community.
In times of medical emergency, an EMT is often the first trained person on the scene, and he or she must assess the situation and relay information as quickly as possible to begin the process of care — or even the process of saving a life. What these responders do and how quickly they do it can literally change everything.
It’s not a glamorous or high-paying job, it’s filled with risks and it can include odd hours and adverse conditions.
But it’s an indispensable component of public health — one we can’t live without.
While the EMT crisis has been growing for several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the problem. Being on the front lines, these workers have faced the coronavirus head-on in many situations.
And now, we’re facing a critical shortage in this basic, essential service.
“Nationally, throw a dart at the map, the odds are that any rural area is struggling with staffing, with revenue, with access to training and education,” Dia Gainor, executive director of the National Association of State EMS Officials, told the Kaiser Health Network last spring. “The list goes on.”
The local effort to drum up more EMT personnel also mirrors what’s happening nationwide. The success varies, as an overall lack of manpower, a familiar problem in practically every industry, looms as a major obstacle. But the pressure never goes away.
“It’s concerning because we’ve got to be able to fill all of those shifts and make sure that we’re filling two ambulances around the clock,” Cowman said. “We’ve been doing that for the last 15 years, but over the last couple of months, there have been numerous times we haven’t been able to staff both crews — we can only have one crew staffed.”
That’s why the EMT classes that begin next week are vital to the people of the Yankton area.
The success or failure of such recruiting efforts will be felt everywhere, but never more so than at that moment when you have an emergency and need immediate help.
So, in a way, we now face a reverse situation: This time, it’s EMS that’s calling out for help. The big question is, who will answer?
