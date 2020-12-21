Someday, we will have, in retrospect, a clear view of the economic fallout and pain created by the COVID-19 pandemic. At this moment, we don’t have a complete picture because, obviously, the coronavirus is still with us. But we do have some idea of just how it’s impacting all of us.
There are countless threads in this tapestry, and one of them is the revenue picture for the City of Yankton.
This has actually been a surprising story throughout much of 2020. Facing not only the COVID pandemic but also a sagging agricultural economy, Yankton’s revenue situation throughout the central portion of the year exceeded expectations — or fears — for several months, including producing the city’s first $1 million revenue month ever in July. In this case, the pandemic may have actually given a jolt to the local economy as local shoppers and lake-area visitors chose to spend more money at local stores rather than travel elsewhere. This was a pleasantly stunning development.
More recently, however, reality has taken a turn. Last week, it was announced that Yankton’s revenue for November was down 1.47% compared to November 2019. It was the third straight month that revenues had been down from last year. Not coincidentally, perhaps, this slide mirrors the autumn COVID surge that has hit the Central Plains hard.
Yankton’s overall revenue picture for the year is still in positive territory, up 1.36% for the year, but the trend is concerning.
That trend may also be more reflective of what’s happening in broader terms on the ground. Some businesses have struggled more than others during the pandemic, and now they head into the winter months filled with uncertainties.
How the holiday season plays out may be a telling indicator. There were general fears among several economists that many shoppers might turn more to online shopping as their safest and surest options. However, delivery issues have reportedly been a problem. Also, anecdotal evidence may suggest that shopping at local brick-and-mortar stores may be holding its own this holiday, although that is far from conclusive at this writing.
All this brings us to a New Year with new economic possibilities.
On the plus side, at least two new vaccines to combat COVID-19 have been released and are now being distributed; even though they probably won’t be available to the general public until at least spring, at least it’s a beginning in the battle.
There is also a lot of pent-up demand that may well be unleashed when the virus is ultimately and hopefully contained. That could help businesses, especially small businesses, regain their footing quickly.
But first, those businesses have to survive to get there, and that leads us to the “on the other hand” portion of this discussion.
Many businesses are struggling, both nationally and locally, and a long COVID winter may well be a mighty challenge.
It could be made even more formidable with a new COVID relief bill that critics suggest doesn’t do nearly enough to help consumers and small businesses. The sharp differences reported with the recent negotiations don’t bode well as the “pandemic economy” staggers on.
Finally, one must watch what is happening this Christmas in England and South Africa, where a new variant of the coronavirus is surging. It helped produce a lockdown measure of London over Christmas, and it may be the opening salvo of the next battles we face in 2021. Whether the new vaccines can deal with this threat remains unclear.
The COVID battle for local businesses has been a long one, and it remains unabated this holiday. We join many others in working for and praying for better things in 2021.
