It will be hard to top this first legislative session as your representative. Calling what was accomplished historic is almost an understatement. Thanks to careful, commonsense conservative management of our state’s resources, our state’s economy is strong and robust, allowing us to prioritize efforts to strengthen our position for the future and take care of South Dakotans now.
If this session had a theme, it would have to be, “Taking care of people who take care of us.”
Good government is a marathon and not a sprint, and the winners from the 98th Legislative Session are the people of South Dakota.
Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of what we accomplished for our state:
• PASSED: The largest one-year increase in the history of the Medicaid program. First, we are funding Medicaid providers at 100% of methodology. Our state budget also included a 5% rate increase for all Medicaid providers, plus significant increases for our community support providers — like Sesdac, Inc, in Vermillion — nursing homes, residential treatment facilities, and other organizations that take care of the most vulnerable in our communities.
• PASSED: 7% increase in funding for K-12 and Tech Colleges — South Dakotans have repeatedly made it clear that education should be one of our top priorities. Investing in our children and their education is the best way to ensure South Dakota’s bright future.
• PASSED: 7% increase for state employees — our state government runs very lean, with many years when state employees have not had any pay increase or barely a cost of living adjustment. These are the folks who ensure our government functions and serves our state.
• PASSED: Support for workforce housing construction.
• PASSED: Cutting government red tape — making it easier for people with professional licenses to move to South Dakota and go right to work.
• PASSED: Tuition freeze at public universities and tech colleges — giving our greatest resource, our young people, the opportunity to stay in South Dakota by making post-high school opportunities affordable. We also increased tuition support for our National Guard to 100%, bringing our state up to the standard set by more than 40 other states, including all our neighboring states.
• PASSED: South Dakota’s largest tax cut — our excellent economy made it possible to balance our budget, pay for our state’s priorities, and honor a promise made to every South Dakotan by implementing a broad-based cut in the sales tax.
These and other vital pieces of legislation were enacted due to an orderly, efficient, focused, well-intentioned, and professional session where the people’s business took the front seat.
This session saw historic gains for the people of South Dakota. I’m honored to have been a part of it. Serving on the Joint Committee on Appropriations, I got an in-depth overview of how the State of South Dakota works for its people and the opportunity to advocate for the priorities you asked me to represent.
I want to thank and acknowledge my family and those who supported us at home. It allowed me to serve and represent our friends and neighbors in District 17.
I will never take for granted the honor of the faith placed in me by the voters of District 17. I’m excited about what we accomplished together in Pierre. I’m excited to work on what is yet to be done!
Developing reasonable, effective solutions takes time. If you have issues or concerns the legislature can address, I’d like to hear from you so we can start working on the best way to resolve them.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
