The new school year is here, which means motorists are once again being reminded to use caution because a lot of kids are going to be traveling to and from school for the foreseeable future. Some will be walking, while others will be making the trip by bus.
Yes, the annual reminder to exercise care during the school year is a familiar one, perhaps too much so for many people.
But the topic is one that must be taken very seriously.
The Yankton School District is. This week, it will begin training elementary students who ride a bus to and from school to use their own caution and be watching for drivers who may not heed the bus’s warning signals.
That’s certainly a wise idea to train the kids in safety measures, but the fact that the school district feels compelled to do this should be a little disconcerting.
It comes, in part, from recent experience. The training for the students was prompted by some incidents last year in which motorists didn’t obey the legal procedures when encountering a bus. While no one was reportedly hurt, the potential for worse is always there.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, here are the rules for motorists when you encounter flashing lights on a school bus:
• Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. You should slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle;
• Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. You must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving, before you can start driving again.
In general, the start of the new school year, by its very nature, raises the potential for injury as more kids are out and about. Since children, especially the younger ones, can be unpredictable at times, the best course of action for motorists is to always be on the lookout, to obey the reduced speed limits in posted zones and to follow the rules when encountering buses — and, maybe, prepare for the unexpected.
The bottom line is, the arrival of a new school year means there are a lot more variables on and along the roadways, and it’s best for everyone to mind the rules and watch for others to ensure that tragedy doesn’t happen.
