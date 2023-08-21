The new school year is here, which means motorists are once again being reminded to use caution because a lot of kids are going to be traveling to and from school for the foreseeable future. Some will be walking, while others will be making the trip by bus.

Yes, the annual reminder to exercise care during the school year is a familiar one, perhaps too much so for many people.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.