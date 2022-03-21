Where did all the money go in the 2022 legislative session? They went into three different buckets: Special Appropriations Bills, SB 60 which is the FY22 Amendment Bill and the FY23 General Appropriations Bill.
Special appropriations bills were brought by the governor, as well as Legislators. Highlights of what was funded include:
• Workforce Housing Infrastructure, $150 million of general funds and $50 million of federal funds;
• Dakota State University Cyber Program Expansion, $30 million general funds;
• County Rural Access Infrastructure going to roads in counties, $25 million of general funds;
• USD Discovery District which is a research park in Sioux Falls, $15 million of general funds;
• Cultural Heritage Center renovation, $8.8 million of general funds;
• Lake area Tech to build manufacturing lab space, $7.5 million of general funds,
• Cottonwood Field Station West River, new multi-purpose facility, $6 million of general funds;
• Purchase of Ascent Building on School of Mines Campus for a research park, $5.2 million general funds;
• Victims’ Services Program grants, $5 million of general funds;
• Alcohol and drug abuse recovery programs for women, $5 million general funds;
• Mitchell Tech to build AG & Diesel Power Space, $5 million general funds;
• Southeast Tech Equipment for Clinical Simulation Center, $4.5 million general funds,
• Purchase land for Prison in Rapid City, $3.8 million general funds;
• Funding for state conversation districts loan program, $3 million general funds;
• National Music Museum at USD, $2 million general funds;
• Volunteer Fire Service Assistance: training and Equipment, $2 million general funds;
• High Performance Computing and data storage systems at SDSU, $1.9 million general funds;
• Cybersecurity Cyber AG Partnership SDSU & DSU, $1.25 million general funds;
• State radio Towers Redfield and White River, $750,00 general funds;
• Teen Court Program, $500,000 general funds, $600,000 federal authority for local water, wastewater, and storm water projects;
• ARPA Capital Projects for Women’s Prison Health care improvements, $5.7 million federal funds;
• ARPA Capital Projects health science addition to BHSU-Rapid City Center, $8 million federal funds,
• ARPA Capital Projects demolish Brisco Hall and Existing Lincoln Hall plus Construction of New Lincoln Hall, $28 million federal and other funds;
• ARPA SFR state agency water, wastewater and storm water projects, $60 million federal dollars ;
• Expand broadband, $50 million federal funds;
• and Build new State Health Lab and renovate existing, $69.6 million federal funds.
The general funds evolved from the greater than anticipated revenue growth projected for FY22, using some federal dollars for general funds dollars and using less dollars than had been budgeted originally in some agencies. Scanning these one-time funded projects focus on infrastructure opportunities, expanding the work force for manufacturing, business and health care and making improvements that have been on line for several years.
SB 60 highlights include:
• supporting funding for Home and community-based services at $80.7 million from a 10% enhanced Medicaid rate,
• providing $10 million for long term care needs, $763,000 of general funds for home and community based medical supplies,
• Telehealth EMS units in all ambulances in SD, $1.7 million of ARPA funding;
• $11.6 million of ARPA funding for LIFEPACK replacement initiative;
•$ 3.2 million of general funds for victims’ services grant supplement;
• $1 million of general funds for CASA program;
• and transfer of $16.4 million of general funds into the Incarceration Construction Fund.
During the session, the governor had a bill to build a women’s work release facility in Rapid City. The bill did not pass but funding for purchase of the land did. There also was discussion regarding the needs for capital improvements within the prison system. I took a bill that had no designated purpose and was a placeholder and created a prison construction fund. It moved over to the House where they amended the bill to call it an incarceration fund and create a task force that would identify what the needs are for future prison improvements. Future incarceration building improvements are on the horizon and this provided the ability to start a fund with dollars that were not going to be used and forwarding thinking for generating dollars before rather than after. In SB 60, we were able to transfer $16.4 million into that fund.
Finally the FY23 bill includes a 6% increase for education, state employees and Medicaid providers. This is the largest increase in the last 15 years. Because the state experienced growth in personal wealth, our share for Medicaid funding increased while the feds went down.
The majority of the changes in FY 23 were to that adjustment of shifting from federal to state dollars. Additional dollars of $311,000 of general fund dollars are going to DSS to complete home studies for adoptions using the private sector. A human Trafficking State Coordinator was added to the AG office along with a Missing Persons and Murdered Indigenous Person Specialist both using general fund dollars. A deputy director for BFM and a land agent for School and Public lands were also added with general fund dollars. Due to the change of having no pistol permit fees the AG received $128,000 to make up for the loss of reimbursement for doing the background checks on those applicants. A formula has been set up so that counties will be held harmless for issuing the permits for which they had previously charged to do. Finally, there was a transfer to the incarceration construction fund in FY 23 of $70 million.
In the end, the balanced budget reflected priority projects that met the needs of our citizens and did not require any additional tax burden on the citizens of South Dakota.
It is a privilege serving this district. If there are questions/concerns, please contact me at Jean.Hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 660-5619
