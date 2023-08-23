The City of Yankton’s $200,000 sale of an eight-acre parcel on Broadway Avenue left a sour taste in the mouths of many citizens.

We won’t soon know if the Paradigm Technologies deal was a lemon, but the cascade of community concern it stirred up might provide ingredients for some policy lemonade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.