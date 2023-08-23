The City of Yankton’s $200,000 sale of an eight-acre parcel on Broadway Avenue left a sour taste in the mouths of many citizens.
We won’t soon know if the Paradigm Technologies deal was a lemon, but the cascade of community concern it stirred up might provide ingredients for some policy lemonade.
Last year, Paradigm president Kyle Kenfield made a 10-minute presentation to the Yankton City Commission about his plan to manufacture rifles at the site. There was a quick 9-0 vote to approve the deal and that was that.
I would estimate over 90% of Yankton residents first learned about it the next day when it was too late to object. Questions since include:
1. Why did the City sell this prime location for such a small amount?
2. Why is the City spending millions of taxpayer dollars on extensive infrastructure work at the site?
3. When will the City show a positive financial return from this incentivized sale and infrastructure investment?
4. Were local developers and entrepreneurs given the same opportunity to buy this prominent property at a bargain price?
5. Why didn’t citizens get more time to offer input before the deal was done?
6. Why isn’t a factory located in an industrial park?
7. Why won’t Mr. Kenfield share when and where he received his reported doctorate and three master’s degrees?
8. Did City staff execute due diligence to ensure the buyer is a partner worthy of our taxpayer-funded incentives?
Commissioners will review and discuss these issues at a work session on Monday (Aug. 28) at 6 p.m. We may determine new policies are needed for future incentivized sales of City property.
Following are changes I favor after reflecting on the Paradigm agreement.
• Proposed Policy No. 1: City-owned land will be appraised for market value before it is sold in an incentivized transaction.
— Reason: It makes common sense to find out what property is worth before selling it. Taxpayers want to know actual value, not just how much it sold for. Did we get 10% of value, or 25%, or 50%? Citizens deserve to know.
• Proposed Policy No. 2: Before entering an incentivized transaction, City officials will complete a background check of the buyer’s education, assets, liabilities, business experience, litigation history, and any possible criminal record.
— Reason: As Ronald Reagan said: “Trust, but verify.”
• Proposed Policy No. 3: After City officials and buyer agree to terms on an incentivized land transaction, first and second public hearings will be scheduled to give citizens ample opportunities to ask questions about it.
— Reason: It appears the Commission discussed the Paradigm deal in multiple executive sessions over a period of months. By comparison, members of the public received minimal notice before the sale was approved.
Transparency 101 is keeping the public informed. Are some City deals kept quiet by design? I asked a Yankton official why citizens were not given two weeks to ask questions about Paradigm. He said, “You’ll never get a deal done that way.”
Yankton officials have brokered other land deals that raised questions about our City’s incentivized property sales.
One example is the 2020 sale of a prominent three-acre property at Fourth and Burleigh for $93,000. Twelve years earlier, the City Commission rejected a $400,000 offer for that parcel from a Yankton businessman who wanted to put a grocery store there.
Who knew property values dropped 77% from 2008 to 2020?
We can only wonder how much sales tax and property tax that grocery store would have generated over the past 15 years.
Please attend Monday’s 6 p.m. work session if you can. It is open to the public and everyone is welcome.
We can’t do much about questionable City transactions of the past, but we can learn from them and pave the way for better deals ahead.
