“The pandemic is over.”
Two long years ago, I ached every day to hear those words.
Now, I’ve heard them, but I don’t believe them.
President Joe Biden set off a controversy last weekend by uttering that remark on “60 Minutes.” This unleashed a lot of point-counterpoint medical debates and prompted some awkward backtracking.
Biden’s broader statement acknowledged that COVID-19 hasn’t actually been vanquished, but things have gotten better.
“We still have a problem with COVID,” he said during the CBS interview. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over.”
(The remark was not too far removed from a comment by World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said days earlier that an “end is in sight” to the pandemic but “we’re not there yet.”)
Meanwhile, in the week leading up to the airing of Biden’s “60 Minutes” interview, Johns Hopkins reported that the U.S. recorded 424,339 new COVID-19 cases and 2,973 more COVID-related deaths — which, as some have mentioned, roughly matches the death toll of 9/11.
Biden noted that a lot of people aren’t wearing masks and that life was gradually returning to what we think of as normal, but those aren’t the criteria for declaring a pandemic’s demise. It speaks more to our weary mindset than medical realities.
Thus, the pandemic is still very much with us, which Biden acknowledged Tuesday while walking back his reckless statement. “(The pandemic) basically is not where it was,” he explained.
To be sure, nothing about COVID-19 is where it was, or where it will likely go next.
America certainly isn’t where it was two years ago, just before the first fall surge began kicking in here and ratcheting up misery and death heading into the holidays while we awaited the arrival of the first vaccines.
We’ve grown accustomed to the COVID specter hanging over us, even as we’re still coping with new variables and still working to understand long COVID issues.
There’s still much to this story yet to unfold, with one possible reality being that COVID could be with us for a long time to come in various capacities, even as a regular seasonal threat.
However, we seem more equipped to adjust to it and/or more willing to simply accept it. Some of us will get boosters; some of us won’t. Most of us will take our chances (to varying degrees), one way or another. This will be how life works.
But again, that doesn’t mean COVID is no longer a threat or that letting our guard down is a good idea.
South Dakota has recorded 24 new COVID-related deaths so far this month, even as the number of new and active cases have generally fallen. Death is a lagging indicator (in pandemics and, I suppose, in life), but it does suggest that the COVID issue is far from resolved.
What has dissipated is our own vigilance. We’ve been dealing with COVID now for 2 1/2 years (which, as I type that, feels almost impossible), and we’ve reached a point where our focus is drifting. We have gotten past the worst-case scenarios, and our thinking has veered back to something approaching normal. Risk has simply become part of our daily ritual of living.
That leads to what could be another ritual with the approach of another fall and the potential for (or expectation of) another surge.
Biden’s comment doesn’t help matters, but his words must not derail all the work that’s been done and will need to be done as we continue to cope with the evolving threat of COVID-19.
The president CAN help matters by emphasizing the need for continued vigilance, but that won’t mean much unless we’re listening and taking it to heart.
And frankly, that’s where the heavy lifting is going to be.
