In the column “A Star-Struck Memory” in Thursday’s Press & Dakotan, it was incorrectly stated that actress Joan Valarie had starred in the movies “Sergeant York” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” In fact, actress Joan Leslie starred in those movies.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Flu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)
- Letter: Up Your Game (33)
- Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)
- Letter: Time To Clean House (32)
- Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (29)
- Letter: A Code To Live By (20)
- Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)
- Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)
- Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (10)
- Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)
- A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)
- Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)
- In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)
- Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)
- South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)
- A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)
- Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)
- Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)
- Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)
- Exhuming The Past (2)
- Real American Beef: Label It (2)
- Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)
- How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)
- IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)
- Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)
- Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)
- Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)
- One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)
- City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.