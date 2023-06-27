Since last fall, the Summit Activities Center (SAC) task force has done a very good job in helping direct the City of Yankton forward with the recreational aspect of SAC.
But how long that mission continues has become a point of debate.
During Monday’s Yankton City Commission meeting, the future of the task force was examined, and this turned into a long, sometimes contentious, discussion before the commissioners voted to discontinue the group.
We’ve touched on the SAC issues before and have commended the work done by those who organized last year to oppose a city option of possibly shuttering the recreational facility due to expenses. These people made their voices heard, and the SAC continues on. We felt the advisory task force was a good idea in shepherding this issue forward.
But the job of the task force (which, by general definition, means focused and short term) now appears complete — at least for now.
At least that seems to be what some task force members have concluded. According to city records, they recommended at the end of their final meeting in April to put two members of the task force on the Parks Advisory Board in order to keep the group’s work alive.
Nevertheless, that turned into a point of contention and confusion Monday night.
Commissioner Brian Hunhoff (who rallied SAC patrons in opposing a city option of mothballing the recreation facility and who has since been elected to the City Commission) said some members of the task force don’t feel their job is done and would like to continue its work. A couple other task force members who spoke Monday agreed with that sentiment.
But that seemed to belie what was agreed to at the group’s last meeting, which Hunhoff left early for personal business.
Commissioner Ben Brunick pointed that out to Hunhoff. “If you choose to not be at the meeting, then you are forfeiting your time at the meeting,” Brunick said. “I don’t think it’s all right to then go back and say, ‘I wasn’t there, and I dispute the conclusions of the meeting.’”
Brunick said the task force was meant to have “a beginning and an end to it.” But, he added, “if, within a year’s time, we decide that we need to have a stand-alone advisory board for the Summit Activities Center, then I’m all for that.”
There was also some debate regarding what task force members wanted to do. Specifically, there were questions about how task force member (and former city commissioner) Charlie Gross felt about continuing with the group. Gross, who was in attendance Monday, clarified matters: “I was never asked about extending the life of the task force. I was asked if the task force’s life was extended, would I continue to serve, and the answer to that question is, ‘yes.’”
Then, Gross went to the heart of the matter. He noted the two members of the task force (Hunhoff and Brian Bertsch) being placed on the Parks Advisory Board, which oversees the SAC. “(That board) will not ignore the Summit Activities Center. With what has transpired over the last eight months, the Summit Activities Center is not going to be ignored. I rest my case.”
The task force has served its role well, and if it was intended to be a short-term mechanism, as Gross said, then it’s time for that group to step back and see what happens with the facility going forward. As Brunick noted, if it’s deemed that the task force works better in SAC matters, it could be reinstated.
Hunhoff said, “Local government can never have too much public input.” But on this issue, the SAC task force members will still have input on the facility, even if the task force as a collective entity stands down. Also, public input can still be taken, even if it doesn’t come from an organized entity like a task force.
Disbanding the task force (for the moment, at least) would seem the next logical step for the SAC. And if it doesn’t work well, there is no question that the city will hear about it — task force or no task force.
