A widespread blackout in North Carolina last weekend caused by vandalism — or something more nefarious — has brought a renewed focus on the threat of attack on our nation’s power infrastructure.

The blackouts, which initially left tens of thousands of residents in Moore County without power, began when two electrical transformers in the county were knocked out by gunfire as part of what is being considered a coordinated attack. It has left people without power, closed schools and forced a curfew until power can be restored. According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, the attackers “knew exactly what they were doing.”

