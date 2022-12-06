A widespread blackout in North Carolina last weekend caused by vandalism — or something more nefarious — has brought a renewed focus on the threat of attack on our nation’s power infrastructure.
The blackouts, which initially left tens of thousands of residents in Moore County without power, began when two electrical transformers in the county were knocked out by gunfire as part of what is being considered a coordinated attack. It has left people without power, closed schools and forced a curfew until power can be restored. According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, the attackers “knew exactly what they were doing.”
The repairs are expected to be costly and time consuming.
“It is just a horrible, horrible terrorist, in my opinion, act. Cowardly,” Carol Haney, mayor of Southern Pines, told CNN.
While this particular incident was confined to one rural (albeit relatively populated, at least by our standards) county in North Carolina, there has long been a fear that larger scale, coordinated attacks could potentially bring down much larger swaths of the nation’s power grid (technically, grids — there are three of them that power the nation) and create even greater chaos.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned about threats to the nation’s power infrastructure from either foreign or domestic terrorist attack. According to CNN, “Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to (document) on low-tech attacks was released and circulated amongst extremist communication channels.”
Last week, mere days before the North Carolina incident, the DHS issued a national bulletin warning that small terrorist groups or lone perpetrators “continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” especially given the volatile political climate.
Intelligence reports have labeled power grids as an “attractive target” for such attacks. The 2020 extremist document cited attacks on power grids as a way for “all hell (to) break lose, making conditions desirable for our race to once again take back what is ours.”
The nation’s power grid in general is aging and has long been the topic of discussion for upgrades. There are concerns about attacks not only from gunfire and explosions, but also from cyber-terrorism.
The incident in North Carolina was not the first attempt at power grid disruption in this country, but it has struck a nerve, especially in light of last week’s DHS advisory. Given a worrisome combination of vulnerabilities — the aging power grid, the threat of cyberterrorism and the rise in terroristic threats to power infrastructure — the issue must be a top priority for federal lawmakers when the new Congress convenes in January.
