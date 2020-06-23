We were reminded again last week that the term “local control” is all in the eyes — and the will — of the beholder.
The lesson came from Nebraska, which has been dealing with its share of misery during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last couple months, it has seen deadly hot spots develop in at least two counties — Dakota County (Dakota City) and Hall County (Grand Island) — with meatpacking plants. It has seen a lot of positive tests, and it has seen almost 250 deaths. The state recorded five more deaths as of late Monday.
But last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a stark condition for getting the federal relief funding from the CARES Act that the state has received to deal with the pandemic. The Republican governor declared that no local governing entities could mandate people to wear face masks in courthouses or other county offices if they want any of the $100 million in relief aid designated for small governments.
“It’s really their option,” Ricketts said. “If they don’t want to follow the guidelines, they won’t be eligible for the CARES Act money but that’s certainly their prerogative to do that.”
So, who are the best people to judge what should be done in, say, Dakota County? Apparently, not the officials in Dakota County.
“It sure would have been nice to be able to sit down with our health director and County Board and have a conversation about what to do, without being mandated to do it,” Dakota County Assessor Jeff Curry told the Omaha World-Herald.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly encourages people to wear masks, mostly to help the wearer reduce the potential spread of the virus to others, it is not mandated. As such, the wearing of face masks has become, in some ways, a political battle, which is ridiculous and which also may help explain why this country has done such a miserable job in dealing the COVID-19 so far.
Safeguarding personal choice, as Ricketts appears to be doing, may win him some fans, but the optics of this are terrible. The U.S. is seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, likely due in no small part to the drive to “re-open” the country and get back to business before the virus threat has become more manageable. Face masks loom more important than ever as a way to protect others from infection. For some counties, requiring face masks in public buildings could be seen as a practical local option.
But not in Nebraska.
To be fair, the Ricketts administration isn’t telling people to NOT wear masks. In fact, it’s being encouraging protective measures as a way of dealing with the virus.
But tying relief funding to this mandate is something else. It binds the hands of local officials whose counties have been hit hard by COVID’s economic impact and who need that funding to help them tread water.
On this side of the river, we hope South Dakota doesn’t follow suit. It’s not that we WANT to see face masks mandated — we’d rather have no need for them at all — but local officials are the best judges of what their own counties (or municipalities) need and should have the power to pursue those options.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.