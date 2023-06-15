Frankly, part of me was initially put off by the national media coverage last week of all the wildfire smoke drifting down from Canada and consuming parts of the East Coast.
It was a familiar feeling on my part, much like with snowstorms. When we get clobbered by a blizzard, it barely draws national notice, but when a storm slams a great eastern metro area, it’s big news, it’s hell on earth ... it’s “US”!
However, the images I saw of thick, orange smoke shrouding the Washington Monument in D.C., for example, or making New York City look like Beijing on a bad industrial pollution day were quite sobering.
It also opened the door to more climate change debate, and who can’t get enough of that?
However, this one doesn’t deal with projections and theoretical nightmares. The evidence hangs in the air, drifting many hundreds of miles and impacting millions of lungs, eyes and lives. (Some Canadian smoke was reportedly even recorded in Norway.)
Smoke-filled skies are nothing new; it’s been an issue whenever ferocious wildfires have burned and burned and burned — as well as where they haven’t. Our region had several smoky days a few weeks ago, and the smell of burnt timber was everywhere to varying degrees. This seems to happen to us a couple of times a year now, which is a good place for me to jump into this timely topic.
I truly don’t recall ever experiencing extremely smoky days when I was a kid. That doesn’t mean we nev-er had smoke in the air from distant fires: It likely happened on occasion, and we knew it mostly by milky white skies and those magenta sunsets. But I don’t remember any day when the smoke settled upon us like a fog, reducing visibility and perfuming the air we breathed. (The closest thing to it in my experience came each autumn when practically everybody in my hometown of Menno burned great piles of leaves; it sometimes looked like the whole community was on fire.)
The climate change aspect of the current situation has ignited intriguing arguments. The average annual number of wildfires has actually dropped in the last 30 years, but the number of acres burned by wild-fires has doubled since the 1990s, according to the Federation of American Scientists. So, if two fires burn 100 acres each, is that an improvement over one fire consuming 300 acres? The increasingly smoky skies and air quality alerts suggest not.
The Quebec fires that clouded our East Coast are gradually coming under control, but they’re still posing an unprecedented problem for firefighters in what is being called Canada’s wildfire crisis.
“This is a first in the history of Quebec to fight so many fires, to evacuate so many people,” said the province’s minister of Public Security, Francois Bonnardel, last weekend. “We are going to have a fight that, we think, will last all summer ... we haven’t yet won the battle.”
Meanwhile, our smoke here typically pours down from the Canadian Rockies, where wildfires are even harder to reach and can burn unimpeded for days on end. And this year, they have roared almost non-stop.
Indeed, the summer for all of us may be choked with smoke, according to the Axios news site. “Smoke is likely to continue to impact the northern tier of the U.S. over the next several months as Canada deals with its wildfire crisis,” the site reported this week.
Most experts put much of the blame for this on the impact of climate change and a warming planet.
“The fires season is … lasting longer now because of climate change,” Edward Struzik, a fellow at Queen’s Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University in Canada, told CBS News. “Spring is coming weeks earlier and fall is coming weeks later. (There’s) more time for the fires and grasslands to burn.”
And, contrary to some random social media claims I’ve seen that the smoke is no health threat at all, the Environmental Protection Agency and the American Heart Association, among others, have warned that breathing smoky air can increase a person’s risks of developing heart or lung issues, and for people with pre-existing conditions, it could trigger asthma or heart attacks. (I could point out here that, from my experience, wearing a mask can provide some help, but why open up that can of worms?) The smoke can even pose a threat to pets, according to veterinarians.
With the East Coast clearing, the national attention seems to have eased, naturally, but the threat re-mains. On Thursday, air quality advisories were issued for Minnesota and Wisconsin, and Nebraska offi-cials warned of high ozone levels in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area because of Canadian smoke. And so it goes.
Climate change is impacting our lives, our health and, gradually, our quality of living in an increasing number of ways. The smoke that envelopes us these days with greater frequency suggests that pretend-ing it isn’t there or it isn’t happening is no longer a convenient or rational option. We’re seeing and liter-ally breathing the evidence of a climate in perilous transition.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.