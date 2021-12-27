This news last week seemed rather familiar, and in a good way: Yankton saw another glowing bottom line in its latest monthly revenue report.
This time, revenues from the period covering October shot up 22.51% from last year, giving the city yet another million-dollar month and putting Yankton up nearly 11% for 2021.
The report continues a strong year, which is that piece of familiarity alluded to above. It represented the eighth month in 2021 (and sixth month in a row) in which Yankton has seen more than $1 million in revenue, something that had only ever happened once previously, and that was in July of last year.
That also points to another fact that makes the numbers impressive: Yankton saw a surprisingly good year in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, although those figures flattened out considerably at the tail end of last year — which probably bodes quite well for the next couple of upcoming reports.
In fact, the top cities in the state are all reporting a strong year, and South Dakota in general is up an average of 15% in revenue. That could be pinned on the generally soft economy seen in many places last year.
On the other hand, another factor evident in these numbers is the impact of inflation on local revenues. The higher prices being experienced as the economy revs up and also deals with supply chain bottlenecks are likely resulting in more money being collected in sales tax revenue and in Yankton’s Bed, Board and Booze (BBB) tax collection, which is up 19.4% for the year.
“We are doing really well, and I think that’s a reflection of a couple of things,” City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan last week. “One, I think people in Yankton are staying in Yankton and doing more things in Yankton. There’s also the reality that I notice when I go places: the costs of things have increased.”
But city expenses have also climbed. Leon cited the city’s recent purchase of a walking floor trailer, which had cost just under $69,000 two years ago but came this year with a price tag of almost $85,000.
Inflationary issues may remain a problem for a few months, although there are some hopeful signs on that front. For instance, gasoline prices have been declining the past few weeks, and it does appear that some of the kinks in the supply chain are starting to get ironed out, based on reports of holiday deliveries seeing few delays (as was feared a month or so ago), and there were apparently few issues with empty shelves confronting shoppers overall. Things are not completely unsnarled, but there is some modest progress.
At any rate, Yankton’s economy is in the process of wrapping up a very solid year. It’s a promising trend that, for the moment, looks well positioned to carry on into 2022.
