We’re being reminded yet again that the ghost of the old Cold War is far from buried and remain far from irrelevant.
The eyes of the world today are on the Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin appears determined to tear apart and/or retake the former Soviet state. As of this writing, he has announced his recognition of two separatist regions within the Ukraine and his plans to send “peacekeeper” troops to those places. It’s a familiar tactic in his toolbox.
So, we watch as NATO and the United Nations wrestle with this extraordinary moment, as Washington pleads for diplomatic action while it warns of stern economic consequences for Russia.
Thus, Eastern Europe once again has become a flashpoint of geopolitical unrest. That’s what it was during World War II and the subsequent Cold War that followed. In the middle were nations like the Ukraine, Poland, the former Czechoslovakia and others, stuck between great forces and locked in the crosshairs of dark ambition.
The Cold War seems far from settled, at least in Putin’s mind. The former KGB agent has long nursed visions of reconstituting some semblance of the old Soviet empire under his iron hand. That’s why many Eastern European nations that were once subjugated by the Soviet Union have turned to NATO for protection over the last 30 years.
By poking into Ukraine and massing some 150,000 troops around that nation, Putin certainly has the world’s attention, and he stands in the spotlight as a most dangerous man.
Militarily, Russia is in an overwhelming position, but economically, it’s flirting with disaster. An invasion of the Ukraine would unleash harsh economic sanctions by the West that Moscow cannot afford. But this would also create western hardships, too.
And, all the while, it should be remembered that Russia is still a nuclear power, and no one knows how Putin may respond if the situation escalates and he feels cornered.
These are the current stakes of a potential war: a possible invasion that would inflict devastation on the Ukraine, financial sanctions that could cripple the Russian people and reverberate around the planet, an uncertainty that could destabilize much of Europe and the worrisome threat of nuclear escalation if a regional war turns into something much, much more.
And that’s the old, familiar feel of the Cold War, a grim and tense age of stalemate that, each and every day, carried the unspoken potential of boiling over into something more, something worse.
We aren’t there yet, and we all hope that diplomatic answers come into focus.
But for now, we can only watch and wait as an old ghost from darker days haunts us again.
