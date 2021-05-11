Using history as a guide — although, honestly, past events are never a perfect indicator of what will happen next — the local battle with COVID-19 hit what may be viewed as a landmark Monday night.
During the Yankton City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon announced that the city’s health board, which was put together when the COVID-19 pandemic began a little more than a year ago, had proposed abandoning its schedule of monthly meetings and instead suggesting it meet on an as-needed basis. Yankton County’s health board has already decided to go this route, Leon pointed out. Recent statistics show local COVID cases on the decline after a brief surge in early spring, and with vaccinations going well, the board members felt the need for regular meetings was no longer imperative, at least for the moment. The city commissioners agreed with the move.
So, the city and county health boards have essentially decided to stand down (but not disband). These decisions represent a mildly significant milepost in the pandemic fight, at least based on aforementioned history.
During the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the event to which the COVID plague is most often compared, the formation of health boards was generally one of the first things local governing bodies did to address the viral onslaught. These boards were comprised of medical types as well as governmental figures, thus creating mechanisms that could more quickly and efficiently deal with the health threats posed by the influenza virus. Such actions helped guide a community and/or a county through perilous days of suffering and death.
Last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in a mad rush, health boards were immediately organized to help both the city and the county cope with the quickly developing situation. It was the proper response, and the public looked to these boards for guidance as we became overwhelmed by the unknown. (One could ask why we had two boards covering Yankton city and Yankton County when perhaps one board might have been more efficient, but that’s mostly a matter of perspective.)
The formation of the health boards, meeting frequently and on regular schedules, was demanded by the moment that was upon us.
Now, having the boards stand down, in effect, offers an indication that the pandemic may indeed be subsiding. (On Tuesday, the latest statistics from the Department of Health showed Yankton County dropping to 25 active cases, which is one of the key thresholds for the City of Yankton Health Board in terms of measuring its success in dealing with the pandemic.)
All that being said, it’s also hoped that these actions don’t present the illusion that the trouble is completely behind us. While the action suggests that COVID-19 is slowing down, the fight certainly isn’t over. There is still a lot of work to do and a lot of self-defense that needs to be practiced. And remember, the local board members are ready to reconvene if the situation presents itself again.
Nevertheless, the fact that we’ve even reached this point is a good measure of what’s been done and how we’re doing. It’s a very promising sign of progress.
