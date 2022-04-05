War is a terrifying business, no matter where, how or why it happens. Even when it is fought for the most solemn of reasons — for defense, for security, to vanquish the dark designs of others — it can still be unimaginably brutal and draw out the very worst in humanity.
According to reports, we are seeing that now in Ukraine, where Russia’s six-week war has sunk to even crueler depths.
The reports emanate from places like the suburban Ukrainian city of Bucha, where evidence of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers are creeping out to the world.
According to first-hand accounts from Associated Press journalists, scores of civilian bodies litter the streets — some of them lying there for weeks, according to satellite imagery. Many of the bodies were apparently shot at close range, and some had their hands tied behind their backs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed some of these corpses had been decapitated.
There have also been reports of torture and rape, as if the Russian invaders looked upon the Ukrainian people as subhuman.
But so it can be with war, which has never been an antiseptic exercise. It is, as Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman once said, “all hell.”
The reports from Bucha are a sobering reminder of that.
There are those people who have come to look upon warfare as a distant, remote-controlled exercise waged with unmanned drones bearing down on faceless enemies. This detachment tends to paint over the grim realities and terrifying costs — the things we do not choose to see as we fight from a distance.
But Bucha appears to be something else — something brutal and barbaric, yet familiar. It seems in line with Russia’s plans for Ukraine, waging a war to challenge a country’s right to simply exist at all. That’s about as blunt as it gets.
The response to the reports from Bucha has been universally condemning. On Monday, President Joe Biden, who took flack recently for calling on the Russian people to oust Vladimir Putin, called the Russian leader a “war criminal.” And at this hour, few people would argue the point, except the Russians, who are claiming, among other things, that the Ukrainians themselves may have staged the slaughter in order to cast the Russians in a bad light. That’s an excuse that has been used by other tyrants in other conflicts as a means of stirring a fog of uncertainty.
The Russian invasion has been a disaster on many levels, inflicting savage suffering while also turning into an exercise in staggering military ineptitude. In the process, Putin has isolated Russia from the rest of the world and turned himself into a pariah that few nations will ever again trust.
The folly of this campaign grows for Russia every day. And now, these apparent atrocities dig the nation’s moral grave even deeper.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.