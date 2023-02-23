Peace For Our Time

A year ago, we were warned that war was coming.
It was coming to Ukraine. It was coming from Russia. All the threats and signs were there.
And once it began a year ago today, many people were sure that Ukraine would get steamrolled …
A year later, that last point has been gratefully proven wrong. Ukraine has fiercely stood its ground, and much of the world has rallied to support this stand against a familiar specter of authoritarian overreach.
Now, there is also talk of “peace,” but it doesn’t always ring with lofty intentions.
We’re seeing a reversal of what might be viewed as traditional, or at least stereotypical, political roles. There are usually hawkish conservative types calling for peace in Ukraine by ending our support of that country, and now it’s the progressives who are being labeled warmongers for backing Kyiv. All that these modern-day war critics are saying, it seems, is give peace a chance.
In truth, peace can be a vague and stubbornly relative concept.
The peace that U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of this week when the former visited Kyiv was one in which Ukraine’s own territories are liberated and its security and independence are assured.
The peace that critics of the war currently seek is one in which Ukraine goes it alone without American help. Or, it’s one in which Ukraine surrenders land to appease Moscow with hopes that the aggression will end — until, that is, Russian President Vladimir Putin inevitably renews his campaign to reconstitute the old Soviet empire, here at the expense of Ukraine’s very existence. He would likely be inclined to do that because our willingness to accept peace on his terms today would probably lead him to believe that we still wouldn’t have the stomach to stand in his way tomorrow.
There’s a fatal difference in those visions.
There’s a difference between the peace that comes with freedom and the peace of subjugation.
There’s also the kind of peace that’s purchased through appeasement, such as Munich in 1938 when western European powers, eager to avoid war, surrendered part of Czechoslovakia to Germany in hopes that it would satisfy Adolf Hitler’s expansionist appetite. “I believe it is peace for our time,” British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain exalted when he returned home from Munich waving a signed agreement that would be rendered utterly worthless within a year.
And there’s the peace of hard-fought victory, such as at the end of World War II, which was unleashed, in part, because Hitler’s appetite was not sated — but, rather, perhaps emboldened — by that 1938 gift.
Peace, like war, teaches us a lot.
The allure of peace is irresistible, even holy. But, as I’ve written before, we’ve learned that it’s sometimes better to go to war for the right reasons than keep the peace for the wrong reasons.
In this case, the responsibility of peace isn’t up to the Ukrainians. They’re not the invaders. They aren’t “escalating” when they fight back. They’re not shelling civilian targets or relocating the children of combatants for “reeducation,” which is something Axios reported last week.
The responsibility here rests on Moscow’s shoulders. If Russia wanted peace, it could have it tomorrow. All it needs to do is stop the bombing, stop the threats and bring its troops home. (As has been noted on social media, if the Russians stop fighting, the war is over; if the Ukrainians stop fighting, Ukraine is over.)
Until Putin comes to terms with that, the promise of peace is simply a mirage.
A year ago, Russia stepped into what has become a near-hopeless situation. It has drained its resources, burned through a good chunk of its ground military, exposed its own flaws, united the west and pushed wary neighbors into NATO’s arms. Russia has made its own situation exponentially worse, and it has strengthened an argument for peace on terms it cannot stomach, on terms the world will surely demand.
For the sake of real peace, it must.
Unless we continue to support Ukraine’s stand against this Soviet ghost trying to claw its way out of the graveyard of history, a genuine and lasting peace will only be a dream — and the warring won’t stop at Ukraine.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.