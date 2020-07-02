Fade to black …
That cinematic term summed up my feeling earlier this week when I received a couple of texts tipping me off that the AMC movie theater at the Yankton Mall may be closed for good. (As of this writing, the Press & Dakotan’s attempts to reach officials with AMC and the mall have been unsuccessful.)
Like many places, the local theater’s five screens have been dark since the pandemic kicked in back in March. AMC itself has struggled financially during this crisis, and if the message on its website referring Yankton moviegoers to the company’s Sioux City screens is a sign that this town is out of the movie business, it would be a sad end to an era, as well as a discouraging statement on what remains (at least to me) a special form of entertainment.
It’s ironic that Yankton may be losing its movie theater at a moment when we need some diversion — and the reason we need the diversion is a big reason why movie theaters in general are hurting at the moment.
I grew up with movies, having lived most of my life in towns with theaters. I’ve always movies to be diverting, relaxing and — for me — necessary.
I’m not certain what my first film experience was, but the earliest one I recall may be when I was 5 and my mother took us to see the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” in neighboring Scotland. Otherwise, most of my childhood movie memories were tied to the Roxy Theater in Menno, a surprisingly sweet place to disappear in the movies for a while. When I went to college in Vermillion, the theaters there also served me well.
Eventually, my movie-going branched out to Yankton (and, occasionally, Sioux Falls). I discovered the screens at the Yankton Mall, which is where I saw “Jaws” with my dad in 1975 — one of the few times I can recall going to a movie with him. The Dakota Theatre downtown still showed movies. (That’s where I saw “All the President’s Men” in 1976.) And there was the drive-in theater along North Broadway, which is where — when I was about 8 years old and I looked out the back window of my grandparents’ car driving by that theater one night — I briefly glimpsed “untethered” female breasts on screen for the first time. (That always seemed like a conveniently inconvenient place for a drive-in theater.)
To be fair, the movie business was hurting even before COVID-19 arrived. The industry has long been challenged by television and now streaming services, the latter of which having become a surrogate outlet for new films during the pandemic.
But I don’t care how big your television is: It’s just not the same experience as going to a movie theater and being enveloped by the sprawling imagery and thundering sound. (The 2013 film “Gravity” instantly pops to mind as being far superior — and much more motion-sickness inducing — on a big screen than on a small one.) There’s also something unique and magically contagious (in a non-virus sense, mind you) about seeing a movie with a large group of people. For instance, I often wonder what it must have been like to be sitting in a packed movie house in 1933 witnessing the mirror scene from the Marx Brothers’ “Duck Soup” for the very first time.
The movies have had a home in Yankton since early in the 20th century. The Dakota Theatre was likely the first movie house in town, but there were several others through the decades. The movie business was one of the few industries anywhere that thrived in the Depression-era 1930s: It offered an escape from a grim outside world from which there seemed no other way out. While I can’t be sure that there have been movies screened in this town non-stop from the early silent days until earlier this year, the prospect does seem quite likely, which means Yankton has more than a century of memories and experiences with film houses.
But now, possibly, not anymore.
That would be a pity because, among other things, the mall theater was recently refurbished and now offers great seating and quality sound. It would be a shame to lose it.
Alas, such experiences have also gotten expensive (as have the movies in general) while the overall product quality has been, arguably, diminishing. These factors, coupled with competing distractions, have turned movie theaters into an endangered enterprise in some communities. The coronavirus may have closed the deal in several markets.
Obviously, I’m hoping for an unexpected happy twist in Yankton’s movie story. Otherwise, I’m going to dearly miss the convenience of just picking out a time to go to a movie across town, of working out my office schedule so I can squeeze in a film I really want to see, of sitting in the darkness — armed with overpriced popcorn and soda — and just losing myself for a good long while.
The alternative is a tough final reel to contemplate right now.
