Every holiday season, I dig into Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol,” and with each yearly reading, a question nags me.
What of Marley’s ghost?
The tale of cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmastime redemption is filled with a blizzard of memorable secondary characters, none more so than the ghost of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s former, greedy, tight-fisted business partner, who died seven Christmases before the setting of the story. It’s this ghost — shackled in long chains lugging ledgers, cash boxes and other weighty tools of the former accounting partners’ “master passion” of “gain” — who visits Scrooge on a dark, cold Christmas Eve to warn him of the future that awaits him and offer him a way to save his soul and avoid the ghost’s own cursed fate.
And that’s Marley’s singular role. He appears in just one scene (not counting a small moment with a door knocker) and then vanishes, nevermore to be seen but never forgotten. His brief, terrifying visit haunts Scrooge’s thoughts through all the pages and supernatural journeys that follow.
I find Marley’s ghost so intriguing because, besides being genuinely frightening, he’s also shackled with contradictions.
He’s completely powerless: an otherworldly prisoner of his own avarice, conniving, stinginess and callousness — or, as Scrooge/Dickens called him, “a good man of business” — who is “doomed to wander through the world — oh, woe is me! — and witness what it cannot share, but might have shared on earth, and turned to happiness!” And yet, this spirit also offers the story’s most dramatic and terrifying presence, even more so than the silent Ghost of Christmases to Come. Marley’s spirit speaks both to Scrooge and to us through the wretched pain that also awaits his old partner, in effect changing the miser’s life.
One can assume that this ghost was sent as an agent from a Higher Power, which saw fit to offer Scrooge an opportunity at salvation. Marley was apparently never given this same chance — or never took up the offer — and was instead condemned to wander the world with the heaviest shackle that a ponderous chain could carry: the inability to help others. Nevertheless, he turns up in Scrooge’s flat with an offer of reclamation, setting the stage for the work of other spirits. So, this entity, who lacks the power to interfere in the lives of others, presents Scrooge with “a chance and hope” to save his soul — which seems like a rather momentous interference in things.
Dickens likely gave Marley’s fate little thought at all, since the point here was Scrooge’s soul. The ghost was simply a means to that literary end.
Thus, Marley’s spirit is left adrift in our imaginations, wandering and suffering, with no conclusion or redemption.
So, I wonder what Marley’s ghost got out of this. After so many readings (and so many viewings of so many movie and television versions of the tale), I’ve developed a caring for this creature and a hope that he himself was delivered, just as Scrooge ultimately was.
Any reference to Marley’s ghost in our culture now is intended as a stark warning, an implied judgment of our own selfishness and greed, or an attack of conscience. In that sense, Marley’s ghost “lives” on, for he remains the last thing you want to encounter on this — or any other — night.
But reckoning on one’s own conscience, and perhaps changing your heart in the process, is precisely the salvation that this season of giving and hope offers each of us, whether a ghost warns us or not.
Perhaps Marley’s “reward” for his intervention with Scrooge is to drift restlessly and memorably through our imaginations, reminding us of what might be and beckoning us toward our better angels and kinder, more charitable designs.
And what better time than Christmas for such a message?
Here’s hoping that each of us keeps Marley’s ghost in mind this holiday, to remember his lesson and learn and “profit” from it in our hearts, and “to keep Christmas well,” as Dickens put it. That’s what old Marley’s ghost himself might have wanted, but don’t make him drop by tonight to drive that point home.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.