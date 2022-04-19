Whether it was by fortuitous coincidence or a case of seizing an opening, it appears the City of Yankton faces the best time possible to deal with its wastewater plant issues.
Last week, it was announced that the city is receiving $57 million in loans and grants to assist with water-related infrastructure projects. That list includes upgrading the city’s aging wastewater treatment plant, a project with an estimated $42 million cost.
Coming on the heels of the construction of the new water treatment plant, the wastewater project figured to be another major undertaking with a large price tag attached to it, one that taxpayers would have to take on to make this needed construction happen.
But the new monies — including Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and American Rescue Plan Act grants — could help soften that blow considerably.
The wastewater plant has been the topic of considerable conversation among city officials for some time now. Of course, it was not the only water project on the list in need of attention, and the prospect of putting this one off again was approaching impracticality.
Late last year, city officials mulled an option of pursuing the construction of an entirely new wastewater plant at a different location. But that would have doubled the cost of the project. Also, there was no land even designated for placing a new plant, and with some of these loans and grants offering a very short deadline window, the prospect of moving the plant elsewhere was ultimately dubbed too expensive and too unfeasible.
So, the city settled on the $42 million plan with hopes of landing some of the grants and loans it was seeking.
Thanks to things ranging from the 2019 bomb cyclone flooding to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has turned out to be the best moment to tackle the project.
Although Yankton Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson admitted the $42 million cost may rise due to price volatility in the upcoming bidding process, city officials can now proceed with the needed upgrade with an influx of money backing the project. This should significantly reduce the additional cost for city taxpayers.
And that makes this news a win all the way around.
