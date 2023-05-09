For many years, there’s been a vague overall vision (along with a few specific strategies) for downtown Yankton that both embraces the past and pursues the future.
Piece by piece, this has gradually come together through the years.
On Monday night, the vision took an important step forward.
The Yankton City Commission approved a $2.3 million tax increment finance district for an area between Levy and Second streets just north of Riverside Park and east of the Gurney building. This is where a developer will begin work this summer on a 104-unit apartment complex carrying an estimated value of $18.2 million.
This would be a dramatic new development in a section of downtown that could really use it, and it could have a significant impact on the district.
It would also help address a portion of the city’s ongoing housing needs, as well as boost property values and generate more tax revenue.
The Press & Dakotan first reported on the proposed project in early March. At that time, Yankton Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo noted its potential impact.
“We need all types of housing in Yankton, and I am very happy that developers are expressing interest in downtown residential projects,” he said. “The creation of housing in the Meridian District would help strengthen the core of the community and continue the direction set for the downtown plans to date.”
It’s the latest piece of a vision for the development of what was once called Historic Downtown Yankton, now known as the Meridian District to capitalize on the identity of the iconic bridge that still serves as a gateway to the area.
In fact, the 2009 rebirth of Meridian Bridge as a pedestrian crossing (as well as the subsequent development of the Meridian Plaza) was a genuine game changer in this vision, but real change began a lot longer ago than that.
Arguably, the first significant step was the long-overdue development of Riverside Park in the 1980s, turning it from literally an empty and underutilized field sitting next to the river into a terrific park that now showcases both the river and the city.
As retail times have changed, the downtown area has gradually converted to niche stores, business offices and banks, while the city’s facade grants and other beautification efforts have breathed new life into the old district.
Not all efforts have succeeded. The controversial Port Yankton casino/hotel proposal a couple of years ago was derailed, but part of its goal was to bring new development to the downtown district. This new apartment project does address some of that vision.
In fact, the new construction is not unimportant.
“Where there are new buildings, it brings a vibrant life,” Toby Morris, senior vice president with Collier Securities, told the City Commission Monday.
The vision for downtown Yankton has been vague at times, but one occasional inspiration has been the Old Market district in Omaha, which converted a piece of old downtown into an area of apartments and niche stores that has generated a revitalizing energy in what could have been a forgotten sector. It’s an idea that many other communities have likely looked to for inspiration.
The construction of this apartment complex in the downtown area is a step toward that vision. Bringing in new people will bring in new life, and it will continue the momentum that is carrying the rebirth of downtown Yankton toward a brighter future.
kmh
